National
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
State
Texas Department of State Health Services
County health departments
City
Allen coronavirus information page
Carrollton coronavirus information page
Carrollton Farmers Branch health updates
Coppell coronavirus information page
Coppell ISD updates and resources
Frisco coronavirus information
Lake Dallas coronavirus information
Flower Mound coronavirus information
Lewisville ISD updates and resources
McKinney updates and information
Mesquite ISD information and updates
Garland ISD coronavirus updates
Business
CDC resources for businesses and employers
Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives crisis management
Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.