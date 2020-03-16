National

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

State

Texas Department of State Health Services

County health departments

Collin County

Denton County

Dallas County

City

Allen coronavirus information page

Allen ISD health services 

Carrollton coronavirus information page

Carrollton Farmers Branch health updates

City of Celina

Celina ISD

Coppell coronavirus information page

Coppell ISD updates and resources

Frisco coronavirus information

Frisco ISD health services

City of Corinth

Lake Dallas coronavirus information

Town of Hickory Creek

Town of Shady Shores

Lake Dallas ISD

Town of Little Elm

Little Elm ISD

Flower Mound coronavirus information

City of Lewisville

Lewisville ISD updates and resources

McKinney updates and information 

McKinney ISD health services

Mesquite coronavirus updates

Mesquite ISD information and updates

Plano coronavirus updates

Plano ISD health updates

City of Rowlett

Garland ISD coronavirus updates

City of The Colony

Business

CDC resources for businesses and employers

Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives crisis management

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

