A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities told the Associated Press.
The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.
Witnesses say a woman was yelling about her marriage before firing a gun inside Love Field Airport Monday morning; Flight ops suspended, airport says, passengers asked to avoid the airport for now. https://t.co/iPlAVjC9NH
Police Incident (Dallas) Dallas PD on scene of an incident at Dallas Love Field. Unconfirmed reports of a shooting. DPD lists the call as an "Assist Officer." People are being evacuated from the airport. It's best to stay away at this time. More official details to follow.
🚨 FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUSPENDED: Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ihvHxKrjSp
