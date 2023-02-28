On Feb. 23, the City of Anna hosted its first juried Student Art Show in partnership with Anna Night School.
Twenty-four students participated in the competition. Zaylie Harris took home the top prize, followed by Annatte Adusei (2nd place) and Keely McGrath (3rd place).
The competitive art show was the community project of the Anna Neighbors Academy 2022 Fall cohort alumni. The alums sought to create an event to engage Anna students and to build a public art collection within the Municipal Complex.
All 2D art mediums and materials were welcome, including pens, pencils, markers, paints, oils, charcoal, watercolors, canvas, paper and more. Community representatives, including local artist Jeff Reece, Anna Middle School teacher Lindsey Goodman, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Commission member Elijah Nelms, and Anna Neighbor Academy alumni Curtis Scretchen judged the artwork.
“All of the work at the show was outstanding. It is wonderful to see our community invested in cultivating creativity and celebrating the arts,” said Jeff Reece.
The winning pieces will be recognized at the upcoming Council meeting on Feb. 28 and displayed in public spaces of the Municipal Complex, 120 W. 7th St. for the year.
For more information about the Anna Neighbor Academy and community projects, visit www.annatexas.gov/academy. Registration for the Spring cohort ends March 17.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.