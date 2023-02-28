On Feb. 23, the City of Anna hosted its first juried Student Art Show in partnership with Anna Night School.

Twenty-four students participated in the competition. Zaylie Harris took home the top prize, followed by Annatte Adusei (2nd place) and Keely McGrath (3rd place).

