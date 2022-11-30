Two million North Texans rely on the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) for safe drinking water and responsible wastewater and solid waste management. That population is growing—it’s estimated that 55,000 new residents move into our service area each year. When NTMWD was formed more than 70 years ago, it was founded on stewardship, transparency, and sustainability principles. Together, with the support of all its Member Cities and Customers, NTMWD has established a reputation for maintaining excellent public health and safety standards and garnered recognition for ethical transparency along the way.
The impacts of our region’s population growth are reflected in the 117 billion gallons of water treated and distributed last year, a record number for NTMWD. This reflects an increase of 14 billion gallons from the previous year. Significant challenges, including rising energy and chemical costs, supply chain disruptions, increased employee recruitment and retention costs, and higher infrastructure maintenance costs, have driven an uptick in NTMWD’s annual budget—approved for the Fiscal Year 2023 at $670.9 million. NTMWD serves up to 80 communities and must meet regulatory requirements in each one while maintaining pipelines spread over 2,200 square miles in 10 counties.
Despite these challenges, NTMWD managed costs and held its wholesale rate steady for the previous three years for our Member Cities and Customers, who are the direct providers for residential and commercial customers within their local communities. While the wholesale rate for solid waste services remains unchanged for this budget year, rates for wholesale water and wastewater services have been adjusted. Our Member Cities and Customers set the final rate in their direct residential and commercial utility bills.
The new NTMWD budget dedicates 17 percent for critical personnel; 32 percent for purchasing products necessary for treatment, operations, and other supplies; and 51 percent for planning, including addressing aging infrastructure maintenance, future growth, regulatory requirements, and debt service.
Looking to the future, NTMWD continues to be a responsible steward of our shared resources through its Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for infrastructure projects to meet the growing demands for safe, reliable drinking water, wastewater collection and treatment services, and solid waste disposal. The FY23 CIP is valued at $1 billion and includes improvements at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant complex and five existing wastewater facilities across the district. Many projects within the CIP and the associated funding span multiple years. Previous CIP funding has enabled NTMWD to increase our water delivery capacity to those we serve with Bois d’Arc Lake and the Leonard Water Treatment Plant, anticipated to be operational in 2023. It has also facilitated construction of the new Sister Grove Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility near McKinney, which is expected to be operational in 2024.
Maintaining access to high-quality, reliable water is a community effort. NTMWD remains wholly committed to responsible stewardship of the natural resources vital to our region’s quality of life as it grows. The economic impact of rising costs, which every member of our community faces, also affects our organization. NTMWD is mindful of these challenges and prioritizes a cost-conscious budgeting approach to meet our region’s current and future needs.
NTMWD helps our communities conserve water while still maintaining a healthy, attractive landscape through sponsorship of the WaterMyYard.org program. This free tool offers subscribers weekly watering advice based on actual rainfall totals in their area and lets them know how much to water their yards and when to turn their irrigation systems off – especially now during winter months when lawns go dormant.
For more information about the budget, water conservation, and NTMWD’s commitment to regional service through unity, please visit www.ntmwd.com/morethanwater.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
