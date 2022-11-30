Faucet with flowing water closeup
Two million North Texans rely on the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) for safe drinking water and responsible wastewater and solid waste management. That population is growing—it’s estimated that 55,000 new residents move into our service area each year. When NTMWD was formed more than 70 years ago, it was founded on stewardship, transparency, and sustainability principles. Together, with the support of all its Member Cities and Customers, NTMWD has established a reputation for maintaining excellent public health and safety standards and garnered recognition for ethical transparency along the way.

The impacts of our region’s population growth are reflected in the 117 billion gallons of water treated and distributed last year, a record number for NTMWD. This reflects an increase of 14 billion gallons from the previous year. Significant challenges, including rising energy and chemical costs, supply chain disruptions, increased employee recruitment and retention costs, and higher infrastructure maintenance costs, have driven an uptick in NTMWD’s annual budget—approved for the Fiscal Year 2023 at $670.9 million. NTMWD serves up to 80 communities and must meet regulatory requirements in each one while maintaining pipelines spread over 2,200 square miles in 10 counties.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

