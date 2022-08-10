Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, has named Mickala Murdock as the director of career and technical education. As director of career and technical Education, Murdock will help build a career and technical education (CTE) framework that will be a driving force in closing achievement gaps, increasing overall student performance and ensuring that every student is prepared for post-graduate success. She assumed this new role on July 18, 2022.

“Mickala’s extensive experience in CTE programs as well as her time spent in the education field made her the ideal candidate,” Daniel Cahalen, chief impact officer of Texans Can Academies, said. “We look forward to the great things she’ll do for the future of our students.”

