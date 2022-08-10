Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, has named Mickala Murdock as the director of career and technical education. As director of career and technical Education, Murdock will help build a career and technical education (CTE) framework that will be a driving force in closing achievement gaps, increasing overall student performance and ensuring that every student is prepared for post-graduate success. She assumed this new role on July 18, 2022.
“Mickala’s extensive experience in CTE programs as well as her time spent in the education field made her the ideal candidate,” Daniel Cahalen, chief impact officer of Texans Can Academies, said. “We look forward to the great things she’ll do for the future of our students.”
Murdock most recently served as the director of career and technical education for Midland Independent School District (MISD), where she facilitated significant program growth—tripling the number of students selecting a CTE program of study and quadrupling the number of earned industry-based certifications over the course of two years. She spent eight years as a CTE teacher, Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) sponsor and department chair at MISD’s Midland Lee High School. In addition to more than a decade of experience in CTE, Murdock brings with her a background in business management and leadership.
Murdock attended Lubbock Christian University and received a Bachelor of Science in management. She will graduate from The University of Texas Permian Basin next fall with a Master of Arts in educational leadership.
