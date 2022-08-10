Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, has named Nicole Head as the organization’s new director of workforce and community engagement. In this role, Head will connect business leaders with Dallas-area Texans Can Academies campuses to support students, foster relationships with the community and increase the educational pathways for students by focusing on workplace readiness. She assumed this new role on July 18, 2022.

Most recently, Head worked with at-risk youth in Dallas area schools and through various community organizations to educate individuals about abuse prevention. During this time, she supervised a team of crisis intervention workers, hotline specialists and helped educate the public about the impacts of trauma on youth individuals.

