Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, has named Nicole Head as the organization’s new director of workforce and community engagement. In this role, Head will connect business leaders with Dallas-area Texans Can Academies campuses to support students, foster relationships with the community and increase the educational pathways for students by focusing on workplace readiness. She assumed this new role on July 18, 2022.
Most recently, Head worked with at-risk youth in Dallas area schools and through various community organizations to educate individuals about abuse prevention. During this time, she supervised a team of crisis intervention workers, hotline specialists and helped educate the public about the impacts of trauma on youth individuals.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to our workforce and community outreach team,” Daniel Cahalen, chief impact officer of Texans Can Academies, said. “Her considerable experience in both non-profits and social services as well as her knowledge in educating and helping children will prove invaluable to our students.”
Head, who is a Dallas native, has been actively involved with various local nonprofits, which helped her decide to pursue a career that allowed her to work in the social services field.
“Texans Can Academies’ mission to help students fuels my desire to be a change agent in Dallas and encourage young people to reach their goals through education in order to go on to achieve economic independence,” Head said.
Head attended the University of Oklahoma and received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology. She also earned a Master of Liberal Studies in human rights and social justice at Southern Methodist University.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.