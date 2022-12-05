Texas Health Heart Award

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification.

Texas Health Dallas is the first facility in Texas and the fourth hospital in the nation to receive this level of certification.

 Photo Provided

