Allow me to take a moment and update you on two exciting projects we are working on here at Star Local Media.
Hats off to the Class of 2022
We are planning something new and exciting to honor the graduating class of 2022 for all of the high schools in our coverage area. This year we are going to do a special edition in each publication following our market high schools' graduation ceremonies.
Our goal is to not only spotlight the top 10 graduates from each high school and publish photos from the school's graduation ceremony, but we also plan to list in the special edition the names of the graduates who walk across the stage. Every graduate deserves to be recognized for this achievement. We want this special edition to be a keepsake for the graduates and their families, and this is also a great opportunity for our local business partners to show their support for the Class of 2022. If your business would like to sponsor this special edition, please email Rodney Blaukat, our VP of Sales & Marketing, at rblaukat@starlocalmedia.com and he will happy to work with you.
The special graduation edition publication schedule is as follows:
May 26
Allen High School, Allen American
May 29
Frisco ISD high schools, Frisco Enterprise
McKinney high schools, McKinney Courier-Gazette
Little Elm High School, Little Elm Journal
June 2
Lovejoy High School, Allen American
June 5
The Colony High School, The Colony Courier-Leader
Lewisville ISD, CFBISD high schools, The Leader
Coppell High School, Coppell Gazette
June 9
Mesquite ISD high schools, Mesquite News
June 12
Plano ISD high schools, Plano Star Courier
Star Local Media Podcast Network worth a listen
If you are like me, you have a new-found love for podcasts. A good podcast can make the morning or evening commute to-and-from work much more bearable. If you work from home, a podcast is the perfect companion while you analyze those spreadsheets between Zoom calls.
For several years, Star Local Media has been in the podcast game, but only with its sports coverage and content. And, to the credit of the sports team, the podcasts were great listens and well-received with local high school sports fans. Then, the pandemic happened, local sports were put on pause and so were the podcasts.
But now, we are bringing them back with plans to make our podcast network bigger and better than before. We have partnered with Mark "Friedo" Friedman and his FriedoNation Productions podcast network to feature some of the podcasts he produces in our network — they are definitely worth a listen.
We also have launched a new Star Local Media podcast, "On the Record in Celina, TX," that will feature all things Celina with our reporter Audrey Henvey. The first episode dropped this week, and plans are to add a minimum of two episodes per month in this series.
The Star Local Media Sports Podcast will return next week with Matt Welch and Devin Hasson, and we have plans in the works to release more podcast content in the coming months.
You can view our current podcast menu at https://starlocalmedia.com/podcasts/
As always, thank you for being a loyal Star Local Media reader. We encourage you to not only read our print publications every week, but also check our website, www.starlocalmedia.com, throughout the day for news, sports and lifestyle coverage as it happens in our amazing communities.
