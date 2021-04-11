Nick Musteen
Mayor
Occupation: Senior sales director of a consumer products company
Number of years in the town: 15
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
We have two big issues. First, managing exploding growth along 380 and handling the traffic. One can’t come without the other. Denton County needs to work with us more on making it safe. They shouldn’t be talking about how dangerous 380 is in Austin. Second, home valuation/taxes. Our skyrocketing home valuations seem out of control. State isn’t doing enough to limit the county appraisers and then the system to appeal it is long, tedious, and doesn’t seem fair. Little Elm council has lowered or maintained the tax rate for the past six years I’ve been on it, but we need to look at needs vs. wants and reexamine our tax rate after the aquatic center has been open a while and as the Lakefront District fills in. Can we trigger a rollback tax with increased reliance on sales tax revenue? That’s a hugely important question that affects everyone in Little Elm.
What is Little Elm’s biggest need?
Again, it’s more than a few things. Highway 380 needs to get under more control locally and with more town input and emphasis on safety, and second, to manage the growth along it and in the Lakefront simultaneously. We need to give Little Elm residents more reasons to stay in Little Elm, so we don’t bleed off sales tax to neighboring cities. For a long time, we’ve been only an “eat, play, sleep” town, and it’s seasonal. The pandemic proved hard, but Little Elm actually had positive growth while almost the entire state was closed. Why? Mostly due to folks shopping at home and those delivered purchases, meals, etc. We need to understand how to capture that from this point. 380 has the open area and traffic count for the chain stores, auto shops, etc, and Lakefront and along Eldorado has the more unique vibe developing. If we manage correctly, we can end up an “eat, play, work, live” community and still retain our small town charm. Residents needs to me have always come first. We have the population to support a town our size now, and we have the demographics to do it. Now is not the time to change directions, and I feel I am the only one running that will keep Little Elm pointed in the right direction. I’m not a “yes man” nor do I rubber stamp or vote with the flow. No one else running can say that. Some people see challenges, I see opportunities.
What are your ideas to make Little Elm more inclusive?
With the aquatic center now open, and the other new businesses like the La Quinta Del Sol, the Tin Man and King and Cardinal, I expect we will see a lot of the buildings that go up see lease agreements before they are even finished. That will spur even more of our residents to come to the Lakefront Area and hopefully, I will be able to finally get the return of a Little Elm Farmers Market. Plus, we’ve designed it to allow food trucks and have small events/plays in the outdoor area, with plenty of parking. But we have to make sure we communicate that to every LE resident, and though out all three school districts that serve Little Elm residents. We need to ensure that all areas know and feel like they are Little Elm. Communication is key, and while we do phenomenal job, we can always look to improve. Either through a live chat feature on our digital portals, or the possibility of a satellite office on 380. Thinking outside the box is my specialty.
Keeping Little Elm awesome should be at the forefront of our entire community and it’s what brought us all here and why we choose to stay. I want to continue this vision and have the knowledge, experience and fortitude to see it thru. I’ve always been here for our residents, not just during elections or photo opps.
What are your priorities as Little Elm continues to develop, especially on the west side?
The west side from Walker Middle School to our town limits towards the toll bridge needs to remain residential. That area, is one of the last areas that needs to develop, however, it needs to have some guidelines as to what that is. Resident input is essential, as those homeowners are the ones that have bought out there for obvious reasons, and that is to be respected and considered.
Going north from the school is easily going to be restaurant/retail/services. But again, it needs to managed with a strong set of guidelines about what can go there, how the design standards only help the issue, and also consider how the traffic in the area will be affected. The Oak Point Mayor-Elect Dena Meek and I have a great relationship and can easily work together so that both communities benefit and neither residents are adversely affected.
Further north, now that H.E.B. Stores has made its announcement of two stores coming soon to Frisco, I hope it spurs them to move on the property and plans they have owned for five years on the corner of 380/720. There will be a new subdivision starting soon called Spiritas, and retail areas have been carved out all along the north border. I’ve been glad to have a say in the ongoing guide for all of it.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
I have been on Little Elm Town Council since 2015. Prior to that: I was vice president of Robinson Ridge HOA for six years and vice president of Sun Set Pointe HOA since it was taken over by its homeowners.
I’ve coached baseball and softball for years in LEAYSA.
I served as the council liaison for the CDC and had a large role in making sure Mayor Hillock’s vision of the Lakefront via the aquatic center was possible.
In 2016: I implemented E-Frogs Program for the Lakefront with EDC and Parks & Rec staff; assisted in planning Little Elm High School greenhouse for students; held a FM 423 accountability meeting with now Sen. Pat Fallon and pushed for changes to make 423 safer during and after construction. I am not afraid to take TXDOT to task on issues.
I first introduced Little Elm’s ban on texting while driving. Little Elm’s ordinance was then used as a basis by now Texas Congressman Pat Fallon to present in a bill that became state law.
In 2018, I sponsored the No Soliciting Code, Town Ordinance Ch. 26 VI, to keep door to door solicitors from bother people that didn’t want to be bothered at home.
In 2018, I worked on CDC Master Plan to expand Little Elm parks, ball fields and trails over the next few years.
In 2020, I worked with town staff on grants for electric car chargers at The Cove at the Lakefront.
Anything else you would like to add?
My wife and I along with our five children have lived in Little Elm since 2006. Four of my kids have graduated from LEHS, and the fifth will in a couple more years. We love this town and picked it as our forever home a long time ago. My own dad moved to Little Elm six years ago, until his passing in December. We are Little Elmers through and through.
My ability to serve our residents, all residents is a natural calling for me. Everything that I do, I weigh the effects it will have on each and everyone of us as a taxpaying resident, Homeowner or renter. I’ve never used my office for personal gain, either family or financial. I have the experience to lead Little Elm further into the ever changing future.
Little Elm is extremely special to me, and I hope the voters will support my goal to keep Little Elm awesome and allow me the next three years at the helm to steer us in the right direction.
You can learn more at MusteenforMayor.com or on my Facebook Page of MusteenforMayor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.