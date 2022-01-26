Freakonomics host Stephen Dubner talks with Jason Ford, head of Frisco's Economic Development corporation, and tours The Star, HQ of the Dallas Cowboys and a thriving entertainment center in the city. 11 high schools. 200,000+ residents. PGA HQ coming in 2022. Growth, growth, growth. But, all this growth doesn't mean Frisco doesn't need Dallas as its neighbor.

Said Ford in the podcast, "We still need Dallas. Dallas still has the major urban centers that we need in terms of some of the amenities that some of the executives still always look for… What's interesting is that Frisco tends to compete more with the other suburbs than it does Dallas proper. We have different features. For instance, we don't have urban transit here, so a project that oftentimes might want urban transit might look for a Dallas solution. So they're not going to look in the suburbs.