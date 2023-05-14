On her way to helping to lead Marcus to its second state title in program history, Patterson was a prolific goal scorer that used her speed to deliver in the biggest moments.
In the Region I-6A semifinals, Patterson scored in double overtime to lead the Lady Marauders to a 1-0 victory against Byron Nelson. One day later, Marcus played in the regional final for the third consecutive season. And constant pressure applied on Southlake Carroll’s back line by the Marcus freshman forward led to the Lady Dragons scoring an own goal, and Marcus held on for a 1-0 victory to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.
Patterson continued her offensive assault in the state tournament. She scored two goals in a 4-0 victory by Marcus against Round Rock Westwood in the semifinals.
Named to the TASCO all-state first team and bestowed with District 6-6A freshman of the year, Patterson paced the Lady Marauders with 36 goals and 11 assists.
Overall, Marcus boasted a balanced offensive attack. Of course, Patterson was the team’s leading scorer with 36 goals. But Patterson received plenty of support with five different players that had at least 13 goals for a Lady Marauders squad that averaged 4.6 goals per game.
