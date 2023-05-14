Madi Patterson.JPG

On her way to helping to lead Marcus to its second state title in program history, Patterson was a prolific goal scorer that used her speed to deliver in the biggest moments.

In the Region I-6A semifinals, Patterson scored in double overtime to lead the Lady Marauders to a 1-0 victory against Byron Nelson. One day later, Marcus played in the regional final for the third consecutive season. And constant pressure applied on Southlake Carroll’s back line by the Marcus freshman forward led to the Lady Dragons scoring an own goal, and Marcus held on for a 1-0 victory to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

 

