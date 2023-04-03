It would probably be easier to list the defensive coverages that Blow didn't see throughout her senior season.
Opponents threw the proverbial kitchen at the Lady Wildcats' leading scorer all too often, only to come up empty-handed on numerous occasions opposite one of the state's premier bucket-getters. Blow finished her decorated high school career as the area's leading scorer at 32.8 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals.
The Wichita State commit averaged 35.2 points per game during district play – eclipsing 40 points four times and 50 points twice, highlighted by a career-high 57 scored on Dec. 10 against Plano West. In just three seasons on varsity, Blow finished as the program's all-time leading scorer at 2,004 points.
She accounted for 59% of Plano's points scored in a district that featured as many as four teams ranked in the state's top 25 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches — and out of necessity on several nights as the engine on a Lady Wildcats team chalked in varsity newcomers.
For her efforts, Blow was voted as the 6-6A offensive player of the year for the second straight season and earned a spot on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' all-region and all-state teams.
