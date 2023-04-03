Salese Blow

It would probably be easier to list the defensive coverages that Blow didn't see throughout her senior season.

Opponents threw the proverbial kitchen at the Lady Wildcats' leading scorer all too often, only to come up empty-handed on numerous occasions opposite one of the state's premier bucket-getters. Blow finished her decorated high school career as the area's leading scorer at 32.8 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

