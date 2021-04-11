Omar Flores
Lake Dallas ISD Board Trustee, Place 2
Regional manager
Number of years in the district: 18 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
All districts have a multitude of challenges ranging from funding, bullying, classroom size, poverty, to volunteerism. In this past year we have seen a new challenge in the form of a worldwide pandemic which shut schools down, required immediate shift to online learning, buying of technology, school cleaning, purchasing of equipment and implementing an entire new learning environment.
Being a volunteer is one of many steps anyone can take to help in solving for challenges in a School District. As a volunteer you add an element of support to the children, school staff and district staff. Also, as a volunteer you help lead and show others how to support the children and staff of a school district.
As a board trustee my responsibility is to solve for challenges by understanding all sides of a concern, and its impact on the students, staff, and community.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
Again, all school districts have a multitude of priorities to be kept top of mind among local law makers. As a district we have yearly legislative priorities to be considered such as public school finance and midsize schools, diversity and cultural awareness, state assessments, charter schools and vouchers, mental health and school safety and lastly pandemic impacts. Of those and as indicated in the answer to the question above, the pandemic impact to not only LDISD but all schools in our country is mounting and should remain a priority.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding, or eliminating?
One of the biggest challenges facing any school district, not just LDISD is volunteerism. Education should be everyone’s business. Volunteerism is a win-win for students at our school district, the teachers, and administrators, positively impacting our community immensely.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
The pandemic is most definitely one of the most recent obstacles for students. The pandemic has caused issues at all grade levels in the form of; childcare for working parents, technology issues, health issues, grades, sports, band, ceremonies, mental health issues and overall frustration.
As a volunteer and Board Trustee, my responsibility to any obstacle is to be sounding board, open to hearing from the community, including my own children, to positively support the community.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I am a strong believer in Voluntarism as indicated in my previous statement as to why I have committed myself to the Lake Dallas ISD. I have volunteered at LDE, LDMS, LDHS, Cub Scout Pack 424, Boy Scouts Troop 191, Lake Cities Soccer Association Coach, 2019 Long Range Planning Committee and as an LDISD Board Trustee.
