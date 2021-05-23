The Colony seniors Elijah Elias, Kyle Pena and Yosmar Reyes helped lead the Cougar boys soccer team to their first district title since 1998 and their first playoff victory in seven years.
All of the hard work that they put in on and off the field has allowed them to continue their academic and athletic endeavors well beyond The Colony High School and Tommy Briggs Stadium.
Elias, a midfielder, signed a National Letter of Intent to play men’s soccer for Colorado Christian University (Lakewood, Colo.) during a signing ceremony that was held on May 14 in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium. Pena, a fullback, signed with Hardin-Simmons . Reyes, a forward, made it official with Howard Payne.
Elias overcame a bout with cancer while in the seventh grade and has worked hard at his craft to become a top-flight midfielder, with the ultimate reward coming this season when he was named the District 10-5A midfielder of the year. He finished tied for the team lead in goals with 13 and was also credited with six assists.
“He quickly won the hearts of his coaches and teammates and showed remarkable resilience to make up for time lost off the field as he fought a debilitating disease,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. “We know that Eli will excel in Colorado as he continues to show the world that miracles do indeed come true.”
Pena finished his high school career as a two-year letter winner for the Cougars. As a senior, he notched two assists, but it was his work on defense that made a huge difference. Pena was an integral part of a backline for The Colony that yielded an average of just 1.04 goals per game.
“Kyle has always been a kind, honest, hard-working young man,” Weddall said. “It’s these qualities that have set him apart as a person in our program. He’s always been a vital part of our team and performs drills with maximum effort and without complaint. We are excited to see Kyle be a part of the Hardin-Simmons program and will excel in that environment.”
Reyes was always a threat to score whenever he had possession of the ball. Named co-offensive player of the year for 10-5A, he led the Cougars in scoring this season with 34 points, including 13 goals.
“He always displays the focus, committed on-field play and maturity needed,” Weddall said. “In his last three seasons, Yosmar really came into his own. We know that Yosmar will do great in Brownwood.”
