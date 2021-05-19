The Colony alum Jewel Spear is one of nine athletes that have been selected to the USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team, as announced by USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee on May 16.
The announcement came following three days of trials, which were held May 14-16 in Denver. Additionally, five finalists will return to the USA’s training camp, which begins on July 19 at a site to be announced, in hopes of securing one of the remaining three roster spots.
Team USA will participate in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, set for Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary. The final 12-member team will be named prior to the departure for Europe, where it will continue training.
“When I saw my name on the list, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Spear told WFMY News 2 (Greensboro, N.C.). “The coaches and the committee are just great people and just their background of the game of basketball is just amazing. It was just such an honor to get that validation from those people.
“It’s going to be really special because I realize that only 12 people get to wear this jersey.”
Spear recently concluded her freshman season at Wake Forest where she helped to lead the Demon Deacons to their second NCAA tournament appearance in school history — their first since the 1997-98 season.
Spear played a key role. The 5-foot-10 guard finished third on her team in scoring with 10.9 points per game and poured in a team-best in 3-pointers with 58 to accompany 2.8 rebounds and 28 assists.
“I always told my coaches when they recruited me and my friends and family that I want to go to Wake (Forest) to make a difference,” Spear said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.