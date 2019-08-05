Many of us have lived in an old house sometime in our lives. Some prefer the older homes. The old house I lived in from about age 4 to 9 had so many mysterious places. It was fun exploring them.
I also wanted to know whom all owned it and who with their kids and grandkids were. Did I know any of them? I explored the past.
That’s exactly what one Plano historian did. Thank you Candace Fountoulakis. She sent me a brief history of the oldest house in Plano — the Collinwood House — with a picture of it by Kenny Bush. She will publish more very soon. Watch for her written history.
Nannie Kate Haggard would marvel at the journey her old house has made. Nancy Katherine Lunsford married Clinton Shepard Haggard in Collin County way back in 1859. The couple moved into the newly constructed one and a half story cross-gabled structure sometime after they purchased it from the Fox brothers in 1862.
Last September, the house made an epic relocation to a new foundation on private land just north of Windhaven on the east side of Parkwood Boulevard. The Fox-Haggard house will settle onto its new pier and beam footing over the next few weeks. Exterior restoration and landscaping will follow, but even now, the old house looks right at home between an old metal-clad barn and a leafy arbor of mature trees.
Nannie Kate’s house will not be open to the public for some time, but progress reports will be published to keep all of Plano updated on the restoration of this iconic home now back in the hands of the Haggard family. Drive by and feel grateful this architectural gem has been saved to enhance our appreciation for local history.
Thank you, Candace, for the brief history and thank you, Kenney for the photo.
Plano SAR Chapter #37 meets August 6
The Plano Sons of the American Revolution Chapter #37 (SAR) will meet Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the private meeting room of Outback Steak House, 15th Street and Central Expressway. The speaker is Bill Covington who speaks on British Prisons & Ships In the American Revolution. For further information, the SAR website is http://www.planosar.org.
The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR) was founded in 1883 as a patriotic and hereditary society to honor and preserve the memory of Revolutionary War Ancestors and events leading to the founding of the United States of America. They are the lineal descendants of the men and women who fought in and supported the cause that created the United States of America. The SAR members not only descend from the Patriots you have read about, but also the everyday people who believed in and fought for a better way of life. [http://www.planosar.org.]
ARE YOU GENETICALLY JEWISH
What exactly does it mean to be genetically Jewish? What does this prove?
This test has been used in Israel for many years to prove a person is indeed Jewish. Many received their Ancestry DNA geographical information and were surprised they were Jewish. This was explained by Ancestry to one person who inquired.
After arriving in eastern Europe around a millennium ago, the company’s website explained Jewish communities remained segregated, by force and by custom mixing only occasionally with local populations like my family, a set of identifiable genetic variations that set them apart from other European populations at a microscopic level. We are all a mix of many ethnicities. I call it “Heinz 57 varieties. I would never submit my DNA to find out my ethnicity. Did you? You are what you are. From the Ancestry commercial on TV, it implies to me that some apply just for this purpose alone. I must admit that after spending all these years verifying documentation through my bloodline decent from many generations, it never occurred to me to care about my genetic variations.
Using DNA to determine bloodline, and for medical reasons, and to find murderers is beneficial. Using it to discriminate against others is just wrong.
Read more on what the article in The Guardian. It has more on this subject in their online site: https://tinyurl.com/yxzxt8yh.
Brenda Kellow has a bachelor's degree in history, teaches, and lectures on genealogy. Before retiring to publish her family’s histories in 2007, Brenda held certification as a Certified Genealogist and as a Genealogical Instructor. Send reunion announcements, books to review, and genealogy queries to: bbkellow@verizon.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.