Ruth Wright passed away on June 5 at the age of 87 years old. She was married to my father for 67 years. Together, they raised three children with me being the only boy, the youngest and certainly the least talented.
I won't say our childhoods were paved in gold. Few childhoods are. However, I can tell you that my siblings and I learned morals, work ethic and tenacity early on. My oldest sister, a retired educator has her MBA. My middle sister is a nurse practitioner.
Ruth had dementia in the last years of her life and struggled to hear. Early on in her bout with the condition, I flew to Evansville, Indiana, to help with her retirement investments. Upon greeting the banker, she announced loudly (because she could hardly hear herself talk): "This is my baby, Scott. He's a lot younger than his sisters because he was a surprise. He's very smart and good at business!"
Simple math always suggested I was a "surprise" baby – but I never expected to hear it confirmed in a crowded bank! I have laughed about that moment for years.
No matter what your relationship is with your parents – remember where you came from. Live each day like it's your last day on Earth. (One day you will be right!) Tell people how you feel about them (you can be honest and compassionate if not happy with someone) and LIVE. As the saying goes: "Leap and the net will appear."
For those who have a living mom, do you both a favor: Call her up and tell her you love her or just give her a hug.
Scott A. Wright is CEO and publisher of S.A.W. Advisors, LLC., dba Star Local Media.
