I was sitting with my dear friend and expert on everything Arlo Doolittle at the neighborhood watering hole. He’s a production supervisor at a local factory.
According to Arlo, he’s one of a dying breed.
On this particular evening, he was disillusioned because his frosty beer was slightly over 36 degrees, but that’s not what had him downright irritable.
“I shoulda been born earlier,” he announced.
Why do you say that?
“Because back in the day, people went to work. It was the way of life.”
And?
“They went to work where they could find money. No job was too small. They saved once they had a down payment on a home and they didn’t go in hock with credit cards to furnish it with the latest stuff from Amazon.”
That generation knew Amazon as a river in South America.
“Those men went to work for scraps and lot of ‘em stayed in the same jobs until retirement or traveled the country looking for work.”
Most did fine.
“Exactly! Today people don’t have to work so they aren’t gonna.”
Why do you say that?
“Because if you hand out free money, no one wants to work for it. It’s like that dog training thing back in the day.”
Pavlov’s theory?
“Yeah, yeah. Read up on it. By definition it’s ‘classical conditioning of a learning process that occurs through associations between an environmental stimulus and naturally occurring stimulus.’ Get it?”
Not really.
“See, all these stimulus monies from the feds have conditioned people not to work.”
Interesting hypothesis.
“Did you see where McDonalds is raising their beginning wage to $15 an hour?”
Isn’t that capitalism? Supply and demand. Guns and butter. Butter and guns. I don’t understand it, but my economics professor sure chirped about it.
“When I was 15 years old, I lied about my age and bussed tables in my old man’s tavern for $2.80 an hour,” Arlo noted.
Perhaps you were underpaid.
“Forget about it. I woulda worked for less because my old man taught me work ethic and told me to never owe money on anything but a house and perhaps a clunker car. And surely not the neighborhood bookie. His muscle man did some time for busting heads.”
Good advice.
“Today, people can get college loans waived, unemployment benefits without proving they are trying to find work and stimi cash. Why work?”
I suppose you have a point.
“What if the dog in Pavlov’s experiment wouldn’t have responded to the treat for a particular response?” Arlo asked.
I don’t know. I suppose they could’ve been like my pampered dogs, looked up and said: “No, thanks. I’m full.”
Scott A. Wright is CEO and publisher of S.A.W. Advisors, LLC., dba Star Local Media.
