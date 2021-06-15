I’ve been thinking about my dad since the marketing hype for Father’s Day began.
He worked hard to support our family and could easily coax a smile or a laugh out of anyone. Running errands with him assured us of an ice cream cone or a root beer float. And, he pointed out the good in us and others.
My dad and his dad differed in that the elder’s business and mechanical abilities resulted in him owning all the automotive transportation services in their Montana town: my dad didn’t know which end of a screwdriver to hold. But, on the other hand, they shared a love for sports.
The morning paper’s box scores provided the fodder for my dad’s reading lessons. That love for sports transformed into my dad’s lifelong career as a sportswriter and broadcaster. I can only imagine how proud his dad would have been of him.
Unfortunately, my dad’s life was interrupted when at nine, his mom died and then his dad two years later. He never talked about the emotional fallout of being orphaned. But he shared the distinctions of going from an only child to suddenly joining the five children in his aunt and uncle’s home. I couldn’t grasp his experience as a child but came to understand his loss and pain as an adult.
There are many things I wanted to chat about with my dad. I thought I had, he had, we had years ahead of us, but we did not. I regret we didn’t have these conversations. So, my Father’s Day encouragement to you is not to wait to share what’s on your mind and heart with your dad. It’s likely he has things he wants you to know, too.
Happy Father’s Day!
JoAnn Schauf is founder of Your Tween and You.
