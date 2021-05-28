Labels cloud our vision and distract us from seeing how much we have in common with one another. Russell Simmons
Our city elections in Coppell, as in all Texas municipalities, are non-partisan. Candidates for City Council and mayor are not listed on the ballot by their political party affiliation. We have recently seen efforts to inject partisanship into our local elections gain steam on both sides of the partisan divide. Local Republicans and Democrats are now running “slates” of candidates. Let’s take a moment to consider why we should resist these efforts as a community and revisit the benefits of non-partisan municipal races.
There is no such thing as a Republican or Democrat pothole. The quality of our drinking water and the response time of our public safety officials are not partisan talking points. These issues are best addressed by our elected officials using a collaborative approach that is consistent with our community’s priorities. Coppell has conducted two strategic planning sessions to gather citizen input to better determine these priorities, beginning with the Vision 2030 plan and the more recent Vision 2040 plan. Construction of the CORE, the Arts Center, and expansion of the hike/bike trails were all priorities expressed during these community wide planning efforts.
It has often been said that the government closest to the people governed will be the most responsive to their needs. If our local officials are elected in the absence of partisan labels, they are more likely to work together for the common good. At the same time, the responsiveness of a Council member to a citizen’s concern should not depend upon their respective partisan affiliation.
People should be appointed to Coppell’s public boards based upon their experience and not their partisan affiliation. Qualified people serving on these boards should not be swept out every time there is a partisan swing on the council. These appointed officials have experience in construction, public health, technology and other areas of subject matter expertise that, if shared through public service, will benefit our community as a whole.
The ability of our elected and appointed officials to work together in a collaborative fashion to maintain and enhance our quality of life as Coppell residents will certainly not benefit from an injection of the toxic partisanship we are experiencing at the state and federal levels. In the interest of building upon all we have worked so hard to create in Coppell, we should reject adopting this same partisan mindset in our local races. Let’s focus more on being “allies” together working for the betterment of our community and less on partisan labels that contribute nothing toward this end.
