Do you know what it takes to be able to drink a refreshing glass of water? Most people take water for granted with everyday tasks like turning on the shower, flushing the toilet, washing clothes or watering the yard.
However, it takes a lot of hard work to deliver safe, reliable drinking water to North Texas homes and businesses every day. The North Texas Municipal Water District’s (NTMWD) dedicated team works hard to deliver the highest quality of water. NTMWD continuously tests hundreds of water samples daily to ensure our drinking water meets or exceeds regulatory, health and aesthetic standards set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Safe Drinking Water Act.
In fact, NTMWD’s state-certified Environmental Laboratory analyzes over 250,000 water samples every year and publishes the levels of all regulated contaminants detected in our drinking water in an annual Water Quality Report, also known as a Consumer Confidence Report.
For those we serve, NTMWD’s drinking water originates from one of these five sources: Lavon Lake, Lake Texoma, Jim Chapman Lake (Cooper Lake), Lake Tawakoni and the East Fork Water Reuse Project. It takes a lot of power and pipes to move millions of gallons of water from lakes to NTMWD’s six water treatment facilities, which encompass 14 pumps system-wide, each capable of moving 35 to 85 million gallons of water a day.
Once at the water treatment plant, the sediment and solid particles in the water are removed through the processes of coagulation and flocculation. Then, the water goes through a two-step disinfectant process to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and ensure the water is safe to drink. NTMWD’s four Wylie water treatment plants make up the largest fully-ozonated water treatment facility in the world – capable of treating up to 840 million gallons per day. Ozone disinfection is the fastest working and most powerful water disinfection process. - 100 times more powerful than chlorine - and the preferred standard for meeting federal regulations and reducing chlorine byproducts.
From there, water is chlorinated and filtered to remove any remaining particles that may still be suspended in the water. After filtration, ammonia is added to form chloramines which provides a secondary disinfectant throughout the transmission system. In Texas, all public water systems are required to maintain a disinfection residual throughout the distribution system within regulatory limits. Only chlorine and chloramine are approved secondary disinfection methods to eliminate harmful bacteria.
The final treated water is distributed through hundreds of miles of pipes to city and customer storage tanks in NTMWD’s 13 member cities and to 34 direct customer organizations. Water’s journey from lake to your tap, sink, shower and more follows all regulatory standards to ensure everyone has access to safe, reliable water to drink and use every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.