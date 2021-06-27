On June 7, Governor Abbott signed Senate Concurrent Resolution 3. This was a significant day for me and all Falun Gong practitioners in Texas. SCR3 is a joint declaration passed unanimously in both chambers of the Texas Legislature that condemns the practice of involuntary organ harvesting in China.
I am extremely grateful to State Senator Angel Paxton and State Representative Matt Shaheen who introduced and authored the resolution. I also appreciate the support from all Texas lawmakers.
Falun Gong is a mind and body practice that includes gentle exercise and espouses the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. The practice attracted over 70 million people in China. Sadly, it was banned by the Chinese Communist Party in 1999. Countless practitioners have since been persecuted; thousands have died from torture in custody.
Through daily exercise, meditation, and avoidance of smoking, drinking and drug abuse, Falun Gong practitioners are generally healthy, making them targets for involuntary organ harvesting.
In 2020, the China Tribunal, an independent tribunal established to investigate forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in China, concluded: “Forced organ harvesting has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale and that Falun Gong practitioners have been one- and probably the main – source of organ supply”.
China has become a destination for transplant tourism. SCR3 brings public awareness of this crime against humanity. The more that people know about this, the less likely they will become unwitting accomplices to the heinous crime.
Reference:
1. https://endtransplantabuse.org/
2. https://chinatribunal.com/final-judgment/
Shirley Hu,
Plano
