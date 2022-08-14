My last day at Star Local Media was Friday.
After a 20-month stretch with the company, I am leaving these verdant pastures to go to law school full-time.
This chapter of my life comes after well over a year of preparation. Sure, studying for the LSAT was a considerably huge part of this, but it also included me talking to lawyers and judges and picking their brains on what it’s like and what it takes to be an officer of the court.
A neophyte 1L law student, there’s plenty of legal subject matter I have no intellectual authority to opine on, but there are two things every lawyer worth their salt can assure you with utmost certainty: the answer to most legal questions is “it depends,” and you should never, under any circumstances, talk to the police.
Given recent events, the latter point merits elaboration. On Wednesday, Former President Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment (which, among other things, holds that no person shall be compelled to testify against themselves in any criminal case) in a deposition at the office of the New York Attorney General.
The Fifth Amendment has unfortunately gotten a bad rap, being referred to as a safeguard only used by guilty people. Indeed, Trump himself said in 2018, “You see, the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
But the very essential Fifth Amendment liberty to not talk to law enforcement has been regarded in similarly disparaging terms from people of both sides of the political spectrum. When prosecutor Thomas Binger tried to use Kyle Rittenhouse’s invocation of the Fifth against him, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder lambasted him, saying, “This is a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant’s silence.”
So why does the Constitution protect our right to remain silent?
Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, a former U.S. Attorney General and prosecutor for the Nuremberg trials, once said, “Any lawyer worth his salt will tell [a] suspect in no uncertain terms to make no statement to police under any circumstances.”
A heavyweight prosecutor of formidable stature, Jackson was no crooked criminal defense attorney airing low-budget commercials on TV at 3 a.m., and even he recognized this sacrosanct right.
See, the prosecutorial mind can make the most innocent people seem guilty. You’ve probably seen this in movies such as “The Fugitive,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and “My Cousin Vinny” – someone innocent gets accused of murder, and they decide the best way to unring this unfortunate bell is to go to the boys in blue, hat in hand, and explain to them that this was all just a well-intentioned misunderstanding.
But then the police point the line of questioning in a different direction, and the next thing you know, you’re telling them about some argument you got into with the victim or the fact that you coincidentally changed clothes 30 minutes after the murder took place.
By that point, the police have everything they need to infer guilt on your part: you were compelled to murder the victim because of that argument. You didn’t change clothes because you had a long day at work; you changed clothes because they were bloody and you didn’t want to arouse suspicion.
This is the prosecutorial mind, and it’s what police (who are often well-meaning and have a legitimate resolve to make sure justice is served) use to investigate crimes.
There are other factors to consider: police interviews can last for hours, and it can make interviewees struggle to correctly recall events or tell a consistent story. By this point, they can incur criminal penalties for lying to police officers. Or maybe a mistaken but sincere witness described you as the suspect, and police are hiding that information from you while telling you they need your help finding the killer (police are allowed to lie during interviews.)
Either way, people who talk to the police have the risk of confessing their guilt (even if they’re completely innocent) without any benefit in return. And as any attorney will gladly tell you, the potential benefits of innocent and guilty people alike talking to the police is virtually nonexistent.
This is why we have the Fifth Amendment. This is why 29% of DNA exonerations made possible by the Innocence Project were from cases involving a false confession. But most importantly, this is why innocent people should invoke the Fifth with the same haste as guilty people, and it’s why no person’s guilt should be readily inferred because of it.
What you say can be used against you, but what you don’t say can’t.
If you want to hear this from a lawyer worth their weight in Michelin-grade truffle salt and not some journalist law student worth their kilograms in Great Value iodized table salt, watch Regent University School of Law professor James Duane’s famous lecture on this exact topic (I won’t spoil the end for you, but a police officer even corroborates everything he says): t.ly/RYjt.
