"We can't hear you!"
Clap, clap… clap, clap, clap!
"We can't hear you!"
Ah, the sounds of a loud and proud student section at a local high school sporting event. Those chants have brought back memories for me in recent weeks as the Star Local Media sports staff has been hard at work providing coverage of area high school basketball playoff games as the state tournament nears.
And, as the new owner of Star Local Media — and a former sports editor a long, long time ago, when you needed an AOL account and dial-up to visit a news website — I have enjoyed helping Matt, Devin and Dave on our sports team bring the action to life on our website and in our print publications. Yes, my sports staff is putting me to work covering game a few evenings a week, and I am loving every dribble, 3-pointer and dunk of the action.
Local sports coverage is something Star Local Media has, pardon the sports pun, hit a home run with for more than a decade. Matt's team is the No. 1 source for prep sports coverage in our area. And it is my goal to provide more resources to even enhance our coverage further later in 2022 and beyond. Our sports coverage is a constant conversation topic with readers I visit with in nearly every one of our communities.
Even though I have lived in the Dallas area for 11 years now, I will admit I haven't attended a high school basketball game before this year. I know, shame on me. I have spent dozens of Friday nights in the stands at high school football games, as my daughter was in the band for four years at Frisco Centennial. And I am no stranger to high school soccer matches after cheering on my youngest daughter at Frisco Lebanon Trail. There was also a year of middle school track and two years of volleyball in the mix, too.
So, with a handful of high school hoops games now under my belt, boy have I been big-time impressed with how the crowds have "bought it" during this year's playoff season. The Allen High School gym was so loud as Plano Senior fans packed the house, and Prosper's fan base didn't disappoint either. The two schools' students section, standing across from each other in the gym, provided a lively atmosphere. Frisco Memorial's fan base came out and celebrated the Warriors' first-ever playoff win and proved that even though Frisco has almost a dozen high schools now, there is school spirit alive in Frisco.
Coppell celebrated its seniors earlier this month, and wow, what a beautiful arena the Cowboys and Cowgirls get to call home. Even though I have lived in the Dallas area for more than a decade, it ceases to amaze me some of the awesome facilities our student athletes get the privilege to play in and showcase their talents.
It is getting to spend these evenings in our Star Local Media coverage area that has been most enjoyable for me as our team works hard every day to build the foundation for your NEW hyper-local news, sports and information source.
So, if you haven't already, and your basketball team is still alive in the playoffs when you read this, check the schedule, buy a ticket and help fill those bleachers. It sure beats spending the night on the couch watching Netflix.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.