Paige Dixon
Lewisville ISD School Board of Trustees, Place 1
Mom
Number of years in the district: 12
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
I believe the biggest issue we are facing is the decline in enrollment. As enrollment declines so does funding from the state. In a weird twist, because we have been deemed a property-rich district, the fewer students enrolled in the district the more our recapture payment is to the state.
Without adequate funding, it will become increasingly difficult to sustain our vision for the district.
We need to identify reasons families are leaving the district and work towards retaining them. We can have exit interviews or surveys to help pinpoint areas we are falling short in.
LISD is a great option for families. I would review our marketing strategy and encourage improvements if needed.
Expanding virtual options for students could help increase enrollment. All-day pre-K is a huge help to working-class families, that's a demographic we should do a better job pursuing.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
The state needs to increase its investment in public education. Currently, the state doesn't even foot half the bill for educating students. Without more help from the state, individual taxpayers will be left to bridge the gaps.
We need to advocate for more long-term solutions that ensure students in the state have access to the internet. Local officials were able to provide short-term solutions to the district at the height of the pandemic. We need sustainable solutions for this issue.
Many things changed in Texas education as a result of HB3, a bill passed during the 86th Legislative Session. When this monumental legislation passed it came at a price that many districts including ours couldn't afford. All-day pre-K meant twice as many educators and more classroom space. When legislation is passed, funding to effectively implement it and sustain it needs to be provided.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
As a mother of a high school-aged student in LISD, I love the career centers in the district. I would love to support them and help them expand.
My oldest son took AVID in middle school. I think it's a great program to help students prepare for college. I would like to see that program receive more support.
The Collegiate Academy is an amazing opportunity for students to earn an associate's degree. This is something I want to see the district expand as well.
I would like to see a district-wide effort to encourage more female students to take an interest in STEM.
I would love to see LISD offer more courses that help students prepare for life in general. I want our young people to be skilled at things like managing personal finances and understanding local government.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Mental health is a huge issue that students are dealing with. This pandemic has been hard on us all. Kids are not known for being great communicators. As a mom, I will admit I am not a trained counselor. Students, staff and parents will need support in this area.
The district has identified that this is a problem and is working towards real solutions. Hiring qualified professionals to help train staff to identify red flags is key. I would ensure that care was accessible. I would also ensure that the availability of these services is adequately communicated to everyone.
Access to the internet is an obstacle to learning that many students are contending with. I would work with local leaders and legislators to implement long-term solutions to help all students have the access they need.
There is currently an achievement gap in the district that is leaving many of our students behind. I would work to close that gap by helping to create inclusive policies that work. Some students are struggling and there aren't enough qualified staff in these spaces to help. I would make sure that in these spaces we hired more specialists and not more administrators. I would work towards establishing incentive programs. I would explore a more creative approach to discipline. I would work towards nourishing parent and community involvement.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
The majority of the budget goes to salaries.
I want to ensure more money is going into the classroom instead of making the district administration heavy.
As a School Board trustee, I would work with local leadership to bring more business to the district to help reduce the burden on individual taxpayers.
We are currently paying millions to the state in Recapture payments. I want to work to increase enrollment, which would consequently decrease those payments and keep more tax dollars in the district.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I am a mom of two students in the district.
I am a former PTA president.
I am a current PTA membership chair for Rockbrook Elementary.
I am a current advocacy chair for the District Council of PTA's.
I serve as the LHS Band Booster Club Volunteer Coordinator.
I serve on the Rockbrook Elementary leadership team.
I have served on the LISD Academic Calander Committee.
I have served on the LISD Legislative Action Committee.
I have served on the LISD Superintendent Parental Advisory Committee.
I have served on the LISD Additional School Days Exploratory Committee.
I volunteer for the Lewisville Meals on Wheels Program.
I have served as a volunteer for the LISD Back to School Fair.
