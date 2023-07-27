A new community in North Dallas is bringing trailside living to McKinney and continues to add award-winning builders to its family.
Located 30 miles north of Dallas and just west of I-75 near Historic Downtown McKinney, Painted Tree is planned as three distinct districts – the Woodland District, the Lakeside District and the Village District – each of which is formed by the character of the land, but connected through 25 miles of trails that lead you to signature gathering spaces designed to bring community together.
The community includes miles of greenways, pathways and nature trails, all woven into 200 acres of natural open space and around a 20-acre fish-stocked lake. New homes in this sought after community are now selling starting in the mid $400,000’s, with four builders to select from (and many more coming soon). Normandy Homes was the first builder at Painted Tree to welcome residents. And new to the community are David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes and Tri Pointe Homes who recently opened the doors to their beautiful model homes.
“We are excited to welcome David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, and Tri Pointe Homes to the Painted Tree family,” said Oxland Group Co-President and Founder, Tom Woliver. “With such a variety of home styles, floor plans, and price points, shoppers will see there’s a home for everyone at Painted Tree. We look forward to introducing even more award-winning homebuilders in the coming weeks.”
Here is what you need to know about the community’s latest additions.
David Weekley Homes
Beginning in 1976 in Houston, David Weekley Homes has become one of the largest privately held home builders in the country, with representation across 13 states and 19 cities, including Austin, Houston and San Antonio in addition to the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
David Weekley Homes’ Painted Tree portfolio includes Garden Series floorplans rooted in prairie, farmhouse and Craftsman-style architecture, as well as Classic Series floorplans that honor the Texas bungalow tradition.
Garden Series – This series of homes features a variety of floor plans including: The Amalia, The Chadbury, The Hastin, The Mickelson, The Scottsburg, The Treyburn, The Flintwood, The Mathew, The Ormand and The Peterson.
Classic Series – This series of homes features a variety of floor plans including: The Foundry, The Kepley, The Bayliss, The Drexler, The Lindenwood, The Axel, The Jewel, The Westgate and The Rolland.