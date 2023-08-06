One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Plano East who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Jordan Mizell
Boys basketball
There's no shortage of noteworthy names at East to monitor on the hardwood next season, as the Panthers return the bulk of a roster that finished tied atop the District 6-6A standings and has garnered its share of statewide attention during the offseason.
Mizell is the catalyst, the reigning 6-6A co-MVP capable of contributing in myriads ways on the court. The 6-foot-2 guard not only led East in scoring last season at 12.7 points per game but doubled as the team's top rebounder at 6.7 boards to go along with 3.2 assists.
Named all-region by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, Mizell is one of four returning starters for East alongside fellow seniors Isaiah Brewington, Jon Tran and Xavier Miller.
Sema Udo
Girls basketball
Udo doesn't have to look far for an example of what it takes to help lead the Lady Panthers to success, having played her first two years on varsity alongside her older sister, Idara. With Idara set to begin her college basketball career at the University of Texas at San Antonio, East will look to players like Sema to help keep the program rolling next season.
The younger Udo brings a different skill set to the mix than her sister, but one that was plenty effective during the Lady Panthers' seventh consecutive playoff campaign. Sema earned 6-6A all-district first-team honors as a sophomore, scoring 10.7 points alongside 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Drew DeVillier
Football and baseball
DeVillier has carved out a starting role for the Panthers' football and baseball teams since his sophomore year in 2021. Fresh off a summer that included a verbal commitment to play both sports in college at Rice, DeVillier enters the fall entrenched as East's starting quarterback and looking to build off a junior season that included a spot on the all-district first team.
DeVillier passed for 2,271 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season and will attempt to lead East to its first playoff appearance since 2018.
DeVillier doubles as a standout on the diamond, holding down a spot in the middle of the Panthers' batting order to go along with a starting role in right field while also contributing in relief duty on the mound.
Jadyn Dawson
Softball
The Lady Panthers will have experience on their side next season with only two seniors graduating from their 2023 roster. East hopes to ride that chemistry to its first playoff berth since 2017, and Dawson figures to be one of the key components in that effort.
Dawson was named to the 6-6A all-district first team as a sophomore, logging 73 strikeouts during district play as the team's starting pitcher to go along with a productive year at the plate. She hit .333 against 6-6A opponents with a .611 slugging percentage, adding 12 hits and 11 RBIs.
Duncan Sullivan
Boys soccer
One of three Panthers to earn a spot on a Star Local Media all-area team during the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan earned 6-6A midfielder of the year honors following his junior season.
If East found the back of the net during its 2023 campaign, it's more than likely that Sullivan was involved. The Panthers totaled 34 goals on the season and Sullivan either scored or assisted on 20 of them.
He totaled seven goals and 13 assists and will look to build off that effort next season as East embarks on its first year under new head coach Taylor Baca, formerly of Prosper.
