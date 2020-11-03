The Mesquite Village Healthcare Centre has voiced wanting to be involved in the presidential election.
Activities Director Yolonda Scott has assisted cognitive aware patients with election information. Those who are eligible to vote have been able to mail in their ballots.
“They are more involved because they have been watching the news and seeing it play out,” head of nursing Tanya Dupree said. “They are happy to be involved.”
Patients at the Mesquite Village Healthcare Centre have been concerned about their insurance and benefits for the upcoming election. A majority of the patients at the facility require Medicaid or Medicare.
“The residents just want to be a part of voting this because they feel it's their rights, and they want their voices to be heard,” Barton said.
The Texas Department of Public Health issued a voting guide for nursing homes and assisted living facilities on Sept. 15. It was able to list how patients can vote through mail in ballots. Staff members were tasked with helping any patients who are registered to vote.
“During the pandemic and visitation restrictions, residents depend more than ever on facility staff to help them exercise this right. Facilities should plan now to ensure residents have access to voting and communicate this plan to resident and families,” According to the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. “A diagnosis of dementia does not take away a person’s right to vote. A power of attorney does not decide whether a person can vote. And, only a voter can decide their vote.”
Patients at the residence have been allowed to see visitors outside their windows for them to still be able to talk to friends and family. On either side, a phone was provided for the guests and patients to hear one another. The facility was careful and followed COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health of the patients.
“We are doing well and are one hundred percent COVID free,” Marketing Director Kristopher Barton said. “We will not be taking positive patients. The staff and patients are tested once a week.”
The facility has allowed essential caregivers and limited visitors into the residence. Those who do visit must comply with the guidelines. For the facility specifically, guests can expect to be given a COVID-19 test, a gown, gloves, and a mask when around other patients. Guests must also schedule a visiting appointment on time to ensure social distance procedures.
“There have been some families who have not come at all because they either haven’t been tested yet or has been their choice,” Dupree said. “It’s been nice for the patients to be able to see their family again.
“Wear masks, stay away from COVID. That’s the main problem. We want families to come and for the community to see the facility. We just ask everyone to have PPE and abide by the rules.”
