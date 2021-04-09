Penny Mallet
City Council Place 3
Business owner
Number of years in the city: 25
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Aging city.
We are a 100-plus-year-old-city. We mostly have older housing, older retail (strip centers, malls, pad sites), older infrastructure.
New construction: We are nearly out of developable vacant land. The cost to develop empty land is always cheaper than redeveloping land. Many apartments and rental properties are getting old, yet demand is high, rents are up, wiping out low-cost housing.
Older retail: The obvious is the mall. We have old strip centers scattered all over town with oversized parking lots. This is a problem every city is now facing, and hardest on local owners and the local economy.
Older infrastructure: The water tower at Main Street & I-35 no longer serves any useful function. Our water treatment plant and sewer plant must undergo major expansion/upgrade. Both plants are old. Police and fire station facilities are old, and the cost of upkeep is expensive.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
Property taxes in Lewisville are made up of:
- Lewisville ISD taxes
- Lewisville city taxes
- Denton County taxes
Lewisville property tax revenues primarily support general city operations such as public safety, streets, public works, transportation and code enforcement.
As city councilwoman, I will challenge the city to regularly review sustainability, affordable housing, rents and housing costs more than once a year. Create and support quarterly small business development workshops with the purpose of assisting startups and entrepreneurs to grow and succeed in Lewisville, including a community incubator location.
What are the challenges that will come with annexing Castle Hills, and what will you support to address short-term and long-term effects of the annexation?
The city discussed the steps needed still to annex Castle Hills, effective on the scheduled Dec. 6, 2021.
Timeline Includes:
-Outreach and communication process continues
-Continue to evaluate financials to ensure no impact on property taxes
-Develop utility rate model
-Continue to evaluate Castle Hills contracts to take-over/negotiate replacement contracts
-FY2021 district budgets and operating costs
-Staffing needs created by additional population and service requirements
-City services expansions
-City parks responsibilities and maintenance costs
-Residential district boundaries based on 2020 Census results, when it is received
-Increase in City Council size by one seat
-Boards & Commissions size and mix
-Castle Hills current contracts
As city councilwoman, I pledge to support the city staff and City Council/mayor of Lewisville in the process of continuing to help with the current timeline.
What are your ideas to make Lewisville more inclusive?
If elected, I would advocate championing diversity and inclusion:
The city of Lewisville
- Creating a full-time position dedicated to championing diversity, inclusion, and transparency within the city organization and in public engagement.
- Employee recruitment efforts focused on minority candidates under the recently implemented blind resume procedure and how it removes racial bias.
Lewisville Police Department
- Reviewing the annual budget process and considering emerging trends to explore options for alternative responses to certain types of police calls through civilian personnel trained in mental health specializations, trained police personnel or a partnership with community service agencies.
- Providing wider public awareness of access to police encounters via educational videos for all ninth graders under the Sandra Bland Act.
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
- Working with the Chamber to ensure inclusiveness in local business post COVID-19.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
Other accomplishments of Mallet’s include:
- The Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Class of #34 2020 graduate
- City of Lewisville Citizens University 2020 graduate
- Lewisville Citizens Police Program 2019 graduate
- Member of the Lewisville CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program
- Completed Census Training and walked Lewisville, helping residents understand the importance of the funding the Census could bring to the community for the next 10 years and complete the forms in 2020; and
- Served as Community Leader on the 2020 Mayor’s Commission.
Anything else you would like to add?
Lewisville is what a community looks like – caring for each other. Let us and make everyone feel this is their city together, and all of us are welcome. The act of running for office began with talking to and listening to your voters, especially fellow citizens, including those who are too often left out of the conversations about their future in the community. Being elected means continuing to connect with all our residents and business owners, collecting their ideas and concerns, and then putting them into action for a better Lewisville.
I understand, a successful elected official must devote a significant amount of time and energy to fulfill a position that answers directly to citizens.
• A general understanding of city government
• Willingness to learn about a wide range of topics
• Consistency
• Abandon preconceived notions and assumptions, and understand constituents’ concerns and needs
• Dedication to the interests of citizens and the community as a whole
• Strong communication team-building skills, including good listener
• Openness to the thoughts and ideas of others
• Being approachable and accessible
• Willingness to work cooperatively with others
• Always keep a long-term vision, uncompromised by short term distractions
Please consider me for these reasons, I sincerely ask for your support and vote as the best candidate for City Council Place 3
visit facebook.com/pg/pennymalletforcitycouncil/posts/
