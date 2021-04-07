What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Public Safety – provide appropriate funding, training and resources to ensure the needs of our first responders are met and in return they are caring for and meeting the needs of our community. Fiscal Responsibility – working to continue providing one of the lowest tax rates in the county through prudent budget management, continued business development and building a value proposition for business relocations. Community – Providing the means for all residents to have a voice in our future, encouraging more civic engagement and preserving our quality of life through continued support of our parks, trails and community amenities.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
I believe that Allen has handled the pandemic well over the past year. The safety of city staff and residents was prioritized, applicable orders adhered to, the city worked collaboratively providing support to our economy through programs such as #ShopAllen, distributing monies and resources received as part of the CARES Act and our fire department personnel have been leaders in local vaccinations. In response to the recent executive order, I support the city in adhering to CDC recommendations and prioritizing the health and well-being of our city employees and residents and the recommendation to continue wearing a face covering while visiting city facilities.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Yes, Allen is a big small town – big enough to provide incredible benefits to residents and small enough to see your neighbor at the grocery store or bump into someone you know beneath the Friday night lights. Rarely am I out and about in the community without running into someone I know, and I love this about Allen.
One example of how I believe we can maintain this balance is by engaging city leaders, council and residents to come together and build a comprehensive plan for our downtown area. The vision could start with our heritage and existing features such as the library, be composed of resident feedback and create a destination for our community that provides value economically. Once a vision is realized and a plan created, we need to seek developers who will work within these boundaries to bring something great to our downtown area that all residents can enjoy and appreciate without the individual taxpayer bearing the financial burden.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
Leadership, business acumen, problem solving, communication, service, listening and collaboration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.