Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 1
Number of years in Mesquite: 48
Occupation: CPA
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
We are a poor city. We have a large number of homes that are aging. They create a low tax base. We need new homes which are mostly being built around the Hwy 80 area. We need more business construction, and we need to protect our sale tax revenue base which 1s is in district one.
The council and the people spend a lot of time thinking about spending but we also new to think about income.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
I propose we have a report from two police officers each month in the work session. One on crime and one on traffic I know they cannot talk about ongoing cases but there are plenty of things they can talk about each month. For crime they can bring us up to date on statistics, planning and prevention. For Traffic they can cover speeding in the neighborhoods, school zones and other traffic matters. If we require a report each month that will make them more effective.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
The reporting each month at a work session , as indicated above, will help bring problems into focus. I have found in both the military and the business communities regular reporting teens to solve problems
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Wherever there is an opportunity. Small areas of home construction or large. Commercial construction wherever the market dictates.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
We are a poor city with Champaign tastes. . We need to think more about revenue and then spending. So much of our focus is on spending. Let’s work to increase revenue first.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I served on the council in the 80’s. Served as an advisor to many council members. Served on the bond committee for streets. Served on a number of boards in the 80’s. Supported my wife while she served on many boards through out the years. Served as an advisor to many nonprofits of the city, the last one being the Heroes of Mesquite Board.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
District one needs a council person that can work with the business community. District one is the heart of our retail area and is under severe competition. Other cities are developing their retail districts. Mesquite is getting more competition. I can work with the business community. As a Colonel I have been an advisor to Generals as CPA I have been an advisor to businesses. CPAs are listed over and over by businesses as there most trusted advisors. As a Christian I have counseled many and collaborate well with all people.
