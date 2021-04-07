Occupation: Semi-retired, veteran, community volunteer, city councilman
What is the biggest issue facing Frisco, and how would you address it?
I’ve always said Public Safety is our No. 1 priority, and this past year has taught us to expand our thinking to include public health. To date, Frisco has vaccinated about 46,000 residents. 2021 will be about returning to work, school, and enjoying social events as we return to “normal.” I also look forward to welcoming back our nearly 6 million annual visitors, all with confidence as one of the safest cities in America.
Is Frisco heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
The Frisco success story is still being written. Frisco is nearly 70% built-out and growing exponentially. We’ve certainly become champions of public-private partnerships, and we’ve cracked the code for working with top global brands, resulting in significant private investment while minimizing our need to spend taxpayer dollars to attract world-class facilities, events, and destinations. As always, I will continue to support our veteran heroes as they support Frisco with positive patriotic action.
I also propose increasing the current Frisco Homestead Exemption from 10% to 20%. We know our property valuations will increase dramatically given the demand for single-family homes in Frisco. Those who have made a long-term investment in Frisco with the purchase of a home will benefit while we maintain our current tax rate. Commercial development, including apartments, will continue to pay their fair share. Frisco has demonstrated commercial incentives can translate into Homestead Exemptions for our citizens. When we say “Live, Work and Play in Frisco,” we mean it, and we’re going to continue to work to keep your hard-earned dollars in your pocket, where they belong.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Our quality of life in Frisco is admirable, and our residents expect us to keep it that way while maintaining a competitive tax rate. To support future community investing, we must keep our EDC (Economic Development Corporation) and CDC (Community Development Corporation) programs strong. We’ve sustained our sales tax revenue through the pandemic, and with continually higher statewide sales tax collection than most cities, we have demonstrated we can generate revenue without hitting Frisco residents in the checkbook. Community investments designed to elevate Frisco’s status as a destination for learning, recreation, tourism, culture and business don’t all have to come from public funds. There are ways to collaborate with corporate partners in order to further the goals of multiple stakeholders while keeping costs low.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I continue to serve my country by serving my community. I’ve served on Frisco City Council since 2010. I previously served on Spears Elementary PTA, where I received the “Texas Congress of Parents and Teachers Honorary Lifetime Membership Award” for my fundraising efforts on behalf of Frisco ISD teachers and students. I’m a graduate of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce “Leadership Frisco” program, and Frisco’s “Citizen Police Academy.” I received the Pepsi/Frito Lay “Valor Leadership Award” in 2016, and US Congressman Sam Johnson’s “Congressional Veteran Commendation” in 2017. I’m also a graduate of the “Senior Executives in State and Local Government,” John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Over the past 10 years, I’ve played a critical role in several of the city’s largest projects, including the Dallas Cowboys partnership, National Soccer Hall of Fame, closing Exide’s battery plant, opening three new Frisco fire stations, and renewing the contract for the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship. My wife Leslie and I founded the Frisco Education Foundation “Keating Family Engineering Endowed Scholarship” for a female Frisco ISD graduate. I’m a proud member of Frisco’s VFW Post 8273 and American Legion Post 178, Frisco Chamber of Commerce, Frisco Heritage Association, and our family attends Preston Trail Community Church in Frisco.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Experience matters. I served 13 years in the US Army where I received the best leadership training in the world. I am also the only candidate who has served in the military, served on council, and has a proven track record of conservative leadership and fiscal responsibility. My personal goals and priorities include providing our first responders with the equipment, training and leadership they need to keep Frisco’s residents and visitor’s safe. As a proven champion of tax relief, I voted for the Frisco Homestead Exemption, reducing the burden on the hard-working Frisco taxpayer. I will continue to bring transparency and efficiency to governance and encourage participation from our community. I’ve worked to reduce multi-family apartment zoning in Frisco, now down 60% since 2000. I’ve sought innovative solutions to reduce traffic congestion, while calling upon our legislators in Austin to eliminate toll roads. The ultimate goal is to enhance the quality of life for our families while ensuring Frisco remains a business-friendly community where we strive to support innovation, competition, and job creation.
