Place you are seeking: Frisco City Council Place 1
Number of years in the city: Approximately three years
Occupation: Flight Dispatcher/WBAP 820 Part-Time Reporter and Anchor
What is the biggest issue facing Frisco, and how would you address it?
I only get to pick one issue? In my opinion, it is the continual growth of the city and the potential financial strain it could have in the future. While we are fortunate that our collective taxable value as a city continues to rise, increasing revenue through property tax, our sales tax collections have been relatively flat for the last three years. we need to better address the sale tax leakage that is going to other municipalities. In addition, the fact that the city has over $800 million in short and long-term debt has me cautious about how we plan for the future. And while responsible in its issuance, we need to be able to have some freedom to pay down debt while finding a way to replenish our rainy-day funds to at least six months of reserves.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
With prudence, especially considering that the city is anywhere from 70-80% already developed. As a city council and administration, we really need to ask ourselves the question “What will have the greatest benefits to residents in terms of quality of life and sustainability for the city?” I am really committed to thinking long term in addressing infrastructure, increasing greenspace and ensuring financial wellbeing. These mega-developments such as The Fields can have a lot of added value, but they need to be planned with comprehensive transportation solutions, adequate green space and attention to detail in mind. I feel sometimes like development in Frisco focuses on immediate gratification of property tax revenue, to the potential neglect of connectivity and greenspace. That isn’t always a bad thing, but with very few open spaces left, every acre matters. With us almost out of land, I’d look at downtown Frisco and the Rail District as the future hotbed of development.
Is Frisco heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
The question depends on what you want the direction of the city to look like and who you ask. I liken the question to flying a plane. Small adjustments of course by just a few degrees, can have a monumental effect on our course and final destination. For me, as a resident of Frisco and a city council candidate, to put the city’s future in the right direction we need to address transportation and infrastructure, emergency preparedness and financial security in addition to sustainable development. Not every solution to traffic congestion involves massive undertakings. It can be as simple as one-way streets, roundabouts, bike paths and multi-use developments that are not stand-alone apartments but instead residential, commercial and retail offerings within walking distance for workers. But on a large scale, if we really want Frisco to be a regional power and destination beyond Collin County, we need to be up to the challenge. That means tackling next-generation broadband infrastructure, allowing increased bandwidth for businesses. I’ve suggested a number of solutions to address traffic and mobility beyond just another lane on a tollway. In my mind, our city roads will be even more congested as people come back to work post-COVID, the addition of the Fields Development, the immediate extension of the Dallas North Tollway into Prosper and 380 becoming a six-lane highway. We have to have a serious conversation about mass transit solutions, whether it be through express rail, aviation or even the future, a drone taxi or hyperloop.
In addition, all residents should ask, what can we do to be more self-reliant when emergencies and disasters strike in the future. The city has done a good job to prepare for the unexpected, I just want to make sure that the self-reliant mentality and leadership continues.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I feel like the Parks and Recreation department could use a little help. I am a big proponent of greenspace and communal areas in addition to the long overdue need for bike paths/lanes and connective trails. I do not want this city to represent suburbia with no amenities. With the giant Fields Development in the works, we may want to look at getting development services and engineering more help to help keep up with plans and development requests. I am supportive of the concept of funding an in-house employee wellness clinic. I know there will be initial start-up cost associated with it, and it is a risk, but if we can reduce premiums for the city as a whole and improve benefits for the long term, it’s certainly something I’d like to explore. We have almost 1,600 employees, equivalent to a sizable corporation and city employees deserve to be supported. The Police Department and Fire Department need new stations and the refurbishments of existing ones. When it comes to the budget every year, I want to make sure all dollars and cents accounted for. I hope to become best friends with the city finance office as they will probably answer a myriad of questions from me in preparing the budget. Joking aside, my household has a budget, and I live within my means and I expect the city to do the same.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
To directly answer your question, with the exception of being a church organist I haven’t gotten a chance to serve until now, which is exactly why I am running for city council. Because now that I have a job I love and settled into, I finally have the free time where I focus my efforts now to serve the community that I’ve grown to love.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am a “Fresh Voice for Frisco,” allowing me to step into the Place 1 council seat without bias or favoritism, ensuring that the decisions I help make for the city are measured, to see the pros and cons and determine what will have the greatest benefit on quality of life for the residents of Frisco. I also believe that by having a fresh voice on council, I can help keep an open mind and won’t become infected with the dreaded “disease of expertise.”
I take pride in the fact I am actively employed, working for American Airlines as a Flight Dispatcher which allows me to practice daily the principles of short- and long-term planning, crisis management, communication, attention to detail and financial accountability, attributes that I believe are needed in a city leader. And while I have little civic experience in Frisco, my prior employment as a radio news reporter and journalist in several cities allowed me to be connected not only to government leaders but also local residents and community nonprofits, as well as putting on community-wide events. The over five years I spent covering local news, allowed me to learn how to more effectively communicate with the public and to be a voice for the people. I am accountable to the voters and residents of the city and no one else. I am grateful for John Keating’s service this past decade on the city council and the good job he’s done, but Frisco needs someone with a fresh perspective to take things to the next level. Representation that meets the demands of the next three years and next generation. It’s time to get new ideas and long-awaited projects started and past the finish line for Frisco. For all those reasons and more, I ask for your vote for Frisco City Council Place 1. And to learn more about myself and my campaign, log onto jpforfrisco.com
