Place you are seeking: McKinney ISD School Board PLACE 1
Number of years in the district: 72
What is the biggest issue facing the district now, and how would you help to solve it?
There are several issues facing the district currently
(1) The ability for students to reenter academia safely due to health issues concerning the pandemic
(2) Physical safety of students due to violence and/or bullying
(3)Achievement of regaining learning and instruction from recent pandemic measures
It would be my obligation and duty to collaborate with current and incoming board members to strategize, evaluate and put in action methods that will establish the best means possible to ensure these important are provided for all the districts students.
How should MISD handle future growth?
With the city expanding in population, it will be wise to review where we are now in regard to education curriculum, facilities, instructors/staff , then catapult near future plans academically (curriculum wise), structurally(construction), geographically, that would enhance outside interests to relocate to this district versus others in the county.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why/why not?
Being born, raised, and educated in the public system here, we have come a long way from where we were. The district has made strides, however, my vision is for MISD to be the premier educational district of Collin County. I have "A"vision of "A"cademic excellence for "A"ll students regardless of who they may be and all our schools rating exemplary.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced?
Every program should have the thought of enhancement and expansion due to the mere fact the only way to get better is to enhance and increase. I have a sincere affection for the Special Needs Population, and there is definitely the need for both elements throughout that program.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider?
There are; however, it would be best for me to withhold those programs until I'm seated on the board.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
My involvement goes back 29 years, accepting a long term position in Special Ed on the middle school level where I was placed as coaching the schools Special Olympics team that competed in the state competition two consecutive years. After being recruited by Lewisville ISD to establish the Lewisville Learning Center, I rejoined the McKinney district on the middle school level at Dowell, where I was privileged to train and coach the first autistic student to play on the gridiron, before transferring to McKinney Boyd High School and continuing in the Special Needs program and assisting in coaching roles of training the first autistic student in addition to assisting other athletes on the gridiron.
After retirement, I have continued to be a part of the district subbing throughout in General Ed, Athletics, and Arts.
For the opportunity of firsthand experience within the halls of academia, I seek this position to hopefully make McKinney ISD "Iconic and Unique By Nature."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.