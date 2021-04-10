Place you are seeking: MISD Board Place 1
Number of years in the district: 15
Occupation: Raytheon Logistic Specialist I
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
This past year has been a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr McDaniel and his cabinet went right to work to make decisions for our students, parents and staff to stay safe and still provide the best education for our children. Post COVID is now what the district is faced with. We all agree that our students need to return to our schools for face-to-face learning in the fall. I also understand other parents concerns of not wanting students returning to the classroom. I will work with our board and the district to do what’s best to ensure all our students will safely receive the best education available to them to be successful in our district.
How should MISD handle future growth?
The next five years is already being addressed for future growth in the upcoming bond election on the ballot. The bond election includes a project recommendation for our growth to the north with elementary No. 22 in Trinity Falls. MISD continues to evaluate projections into the future with our demographers. Affordable housing is also an issue that we will continue working with the city of McKinney to continue reviewing and considering housing for our families.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
Yes. There are several to mention, I truly believe MISD is heading in the right direction. MISD has a Human Resources Diversity committee. They are focused on the recruitment and retention of diverse applicants and employees. With our diverse student population in MISD, it’s important for students and parents to see diversity in our district.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced?
Not every student will go to college. Some will choose a career in the workforce. Our district should continue reaching out to students and parents to provide all opportunities that are available to them early to provide our students a path to succeed. This communication is vital to keep parents involved. Not all parents use social media to stay connected. I will continue to work with the board to evaluate how we can improve communication with our parents and community.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Couple of things 1)Teach basic life skills. It’s important our students understand how to balance a checkbook, file tax return, student loan options etc. 2) Starting fall of 2021, all three high schools will be offered Advanced African American Studies and Mexican American Studies. Would like for our Fine Arts Department to explore adding more cultural education into the program like Mariachi bands, STOMP competitions etc.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
Involvement in the district is very important. I make a point to attend all important events. I can’t attend all of them because I work full time at Raytheon. I try to schedule school visits whenever my schedule permits during the day. Any special recognition events are always added to my work calendar to attend. I have attended all McKinney High School, McKinney North High School, and McKinney Boyd High School graduations since I was appointed to the board in 2006. I’m available to speak to anyone in our district, I reach out to them by speaking to them directly since so many do not have social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.