Place you are seeking: McKinney Independent School District Board Place 2
Number of years in the district: I've been in McKinney for 10 years in this home four years
Occupation: I am a service advisor for Lexus
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
I believe the biggest issue for our schools is the ratings drop from and A rating to a B, and I know the excuse is "Well corona"... but this happed before corona. Listen, the top students are going to be fine. We should still help and direct them. We need to get the F, D and C students and teach and show them there are other ways to succeed, and that's through shop, metals, autos, wood, as well as mentors and apprenticeship programs. Get them off the TV and game boxes and have them doing things that make them use their minds and hands and more importantly their time.
How should MISD handle future growth?
Growth is tough. We have to watch our class size and encourage people to come, but also don't want to hinder advancement and development. Interactions with the teachers as well as the students here is the best way to go forward, involve the people it most affects.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
I don't believe we are going in the right direction. The failing school rating, the mask mandate with no clear direction, the pure waste of taxpayers money, no, we are not in the right direction.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Shops, apprenticeships, mentors and accountability to the community about our spending as well as transparency of what we're spending and why.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
One program we need to implement is a more hands-on approach with our police and school officers. With all the bad news, songs, movies and shows placating our police as the bad guys, we need them to be hands on early and often to show the kids they are the good guys and help our kids to desire to become them not demonize them because they got pulled over speeding again.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
I am relatively new to Texas, I've been here 10 years now, I have been a volunteer USA hockey coach and player. My wife and I have mentored inner city kids in Chicago and have been active in many charities including St Judes and Scottish Rite hospitals.
