Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 2
Number of years in Mesquite: 23
Occupation: Baylor Scott White Health/Gospel Radio Host
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
Street repair/Potholes
Examine the Cities Budget to see how the $125 million bond sale approved by voters in November 2015 for repairs are being spent. Under this program the funds from this sale should be limited to RESIDENTIAL and 2-lane roadways.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
The city should be doing things to educate, equip and explain to citizen’s how and why officer’s make what seems to be unnecessary traffic stops, why they question people who seem to be doing nothing wrong, why officer’s handle service calls differently and officer’s need to be seen more often in the public doing things that are inclusive of citizen’s.
Publicly engaging with citizen’s will rebuild the reputation and trust of great officer’s who are being judged by the few who have painted a bad picture of what “Protect and Serve” truly means.
“Reputation” builds respect “Trust” builds camaraderie both are needed.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Traffic should be addressed according to the amount of people traveling the area regularly and irregularly.
Often, times cities fail to case study thoroughly. Traffic analysis should be done over a span of time and at all times during 24-hour day.
By doing this cities will be better able to see when traffic flows heaviest and lightest. During the heavier times all lanes can be opened and during the lightest times some lanes can be closed.
Closing lanes regularly and differently can preserve the roadways giving Public works departments time to spot potential repairs and proper time needed to do repairs.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Development efforts should be focused on outward appearance.
Yes, it is vital to focus on economic development however, it is vitally important to focus on what is already established.
We live in a time where appear is the first impression.
Mesquite has to many areas that are no longer being developed or repaired aesthetically.
Our city is a super accessible, but the look that is needed to draw people to explore and shop is lacking.
We need to become more attractive aesthetically in order to attract major developers, co-operations and franchisers to our city.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
As a citizen I can currently only speculate by saying no. Reason being is because in D2 streets are not repaired, new structures are not being built and majority of existing structures need to be refurbished or rebuilt.
I would do my best to change the perception of D2. I will encourage the city to do whatever they can to assist current establishments to repair or replace what is needed to make D2 and Mesquite represent well when compared to out leading cities.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have served on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
I have served as a mentor of Poteet High School girl’s basketball team.
I have received the Mesquite NAACP Community Service Award
Attend many community ceremonies and events.
I have been one who has gone live regularly via Facebook on matters that can impact or change the city for better or worst.
I can be seen regularly throughout D2 bike riding, exercising, eating, shopping or merely talking with residents.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I will represent D2 well as their Councilwoman.
I have the personality needed to unite the community and bring entrepreneurs to D2.
I will be visible throughout my term not just during election time or at city council meetings.
I will plan quarterly events to encourage D2 and the surrounding districts citizen’s to get involved, abreast of cities budget, where D2 is slotted for street repair
I will focus on our children to ensure they are getting what is needed for their growth
I will encourage Clergies, Cops and Community to work together being a change that makes a difference!
I am the best candidate because I will represent D2 and Mesquite at all times.
