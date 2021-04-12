Place you are seeking: Place 2
Number of years in the city: Eight years
Occupation: Retired/ Stay at home dad
What is the biggest issue facing Celina, and how would you address it?
One key priority for my term is to act as a liaison between the citizens and small businesses and the city. I want to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard. With the growth we are experiencing, I don’t think that everyone feels that they have a voice or that they are being heard. As a city official elected by the citizens, I want to support in addressing and finding resolution to issues brought to the council by the citizens and small businesses. Some potential options to address are to initiate community meetings in the different neighborhoods across Celina in which members of the City Council can hear city resident concerns in a smaller setting which would allow for more dialogue. Also, I would like to work to develop a small business committee comprised of small business owners to again allow the City Council members to hear concerns directly and discuss ways to collaborate on solutions.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
When you move to a city, you are making a personal investment in that city with your home and your family. Whether you’ve lived here your whole life, 10 years, three years or have just moved to Celina, I think we all have a shared passion for what Celina is and what we want it to be. While growth is inevitable, I think we can manage it strategically with the input of all our citizens and businesses to ensure that we are working toward a shared image and successful future.
Is Celina heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
I believe the city is doing a lot of great things and works to engage the community. However, I think there is an opportunity to establish more procedures and processes that would allow for greater transparency between the city and the citizens and increased community engagement.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
As a member of City Council, I’m looking forward to better understanding the city budget and how we are using toward strategic growth. I know with the growth we are seeing and the anticipated growth to come that strengthening our infrastructure (water lines, roads, etc.) needs to be a priority.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
My passion for community involvement started with coaching my son’s flag football team here in Celina for three seasons. It was a great way to connect with different families across Celina. I have been the HOA Board president for DC Ranch the past three years working with my fellow board members to create an inclusive, family friendly community and to protect property values. I also served as a member of the Celina ISD Student Health Advisory Committee for two years. I expanded my community involvement to include strong engagement with our city through an appointment to the Celina Economic Development Corporation, which I’ve served on for the past two and a half years. I was also a member of the Celina Census 2020 Complete Count Committee this past year.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have a strong passion for Celina, and I am excited to have the opportunity to serve on Celina City Council. I believe that my resume of very diverse experiences (Army Combat Veteran, Businessman, Community Engagement, Family man) makes me uniquely qualified and allows me to take a holistic approach to problem solving and finding solutions. As a Celina City Councilman, I envision my role as one of a liaison between the citizens and small businesses and the city.
