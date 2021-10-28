Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 2
Number of years in Mesquite: 10.5
Occupation: Claims Analyst
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
Depends on who you ask. Public Safety and Streets are the two most common answers. To fix either, we need to continue to attract quality developments to improve the tax base both in the general fund and in the various TIRZs within the city. Economic development and growth are the keys to having the funding to solving many of the issues within the city.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
We need to first get the police department fully staffed. When we have vacancies, we cannot adequately employ the community policing model to foster relationships. Those relationships will lead to the second and most important part, which is getting the community involved and engaged. Our officers cannot be everywhere, and we will never have enough so residents reporting issues timely and looking out for their neighbors is a crucial component.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
We must work with the Regional Transportation Council to look at their long-term plan with regards to mobility throughout the region. They are the experts in this area so I would follow their guidance. As far as the city, we need to control the speeding in residential areas and major throughfares, as well as continue to fix streets. The current city council has been working on addressing these issues and the next council will need to continue to work with city staff to keep moving forward on these issues.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
We need to attract some family entertainment businesses, but we should never limit our focus on just one type of development as we need a mixture of business types to meet the needs of our growing city. As an elected official, I would continue to talk up the city and support our economic development team in any capacity they need me.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I think we are making the best use of the funds we have. Public safety and public works are the areas where most money is spent and all the feedback from residents shows these as the biggest wants and needs residents have. As far as changes, if there were unlimited options, I would like to see us have more money to do more without adding to the tax burden of families. Sadly, we are limited with the resources we have, and I am hopeful with all of the new development being constructed now the tax rate in our city will fall over the next several years. This will ease the burden on our property owners.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have been involved in the city in numerous capacities over the last 20 years whether it be roaming the sidelines of football games taking photos, managing a store in the mall, serving as community editor for the local newspaper, working for the police department, volunteering for our nonprofits or just being an engaged resident.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I think people believe in me because I am a proven leader who has been there when people needed me. I truly am running to represent the people of my district and the city and make sure their concerns and voices are heard. I don’t need or seek accolades or the limelight. This for me is truly about giving back and making the city a better place for all who live, work and play in Mesquite.
