Place you are seeking: McKinney ISD Board of Trustees - Place 2
Number of years in the district: 4.5 years
Occupation: Small Business Owner
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
Meeting the needs of our students and teachers in a post-COVID world is the biggest issue facing McKinney ISD. So many McKinney students and teachers have experienced unprecedented challenges and difficulties throughout this past year. It is important that we invest the time, concern and resources to ensure our district can support the academic and mental health needs of our McKinney ISD family.
How should MISD handle future growth?
McKinney ISD should continue seeking input from all community stakeholders in successfully anticipating future growth. The School Building Bond on this upcoming May 1 Election serves as an example of McKinney ISD anticipating the future growth of our community. As a candidate for the MISD School Board of Trustees, I fully support approval of all four McKinney ISD ballot measures.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
In moving to Collin County, our family specifically chose McKinney for its incredible schools and track record of excellence. As our schools begin to move beyond the pandemic, we will need to complete a post-COVID assessment to determine where our students are in both their academics and mental health. Knowing our students' needs will allow us to make the wisest investments to further improve our district and ensure we remain one of the elite school systems within the State of Texas.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Here are a few McKinney ISD programs that I will continue advocating for their expansion and enhancement:
Expand opportunities for students to participate in Dual Credit and Advancement Placement including increasing the number of students from underrepresented student groups;
Increase opportunities for students to receive technical college credit for potential job certification. This allows graduates to successfully obtain state licensing so they may begin working within well paying industries following high school; and
Increase language achievement for English Learner (EL) students as measured by the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Dedicated Virtual Learning Academy. Throughout the pandemic it became necessary for many teachers to simultaneously teach in-person and online students. McKinney ISD teachers rose to this challenge whether students were 6 feet or 6 miles from their classroom. As we learn lessons from educating our students during this pandemic, it is evident that requiring teachers to simultaneously teach both in-person and online students is untenable and places a significant burden upon our educators. In looking to the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, the Texas Education Agency may require districts to provide both in-person and online learning. To meet the needs of our students and allow our teachers to perform at their best, we should explore allowing teachers to specialize in and teach either dedicated in-person or online classrooms.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
One of the greatest qualities of our school district is the active involvement of parents and community members in McKinney ISD. Ways that I have and continue to be involved in the District are:
Teaching Junior Achievement
Working concessions at the MISD Stadium
Chaperoning a Walker Elementary 5th grade camp
Volunteering with the Faubion Middle School Band
Volunteering with the McKinney High Orchestra
Working with Finch Elementary Food Pantry
Serving as McKinney ISD Board of Trustees - Place 2 since early 2020
