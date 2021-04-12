Andy "Hop" Hopkins

Place you are seeking: Celina City Council Place 3

Number of years in the city: Seven

Occupation: The UPS Store - Owner

What is the biggest issue facing Celina, and how would you address it?

Growth. The Dallas Business Journal recently mentioned Celina’s amazing growth. Because there are 10 miles of the Tollway and Preston located in Celina (more than any other city,) we have all known for quite a while that major growth is coming our way. I believe we are turning that into a positive thing for us. This high rate of growth doesn’t mean that we can’t direct how that growth occurs. We can. I am concerned about how the new neighborhoods will be laid out, and so I have directed the city manager and staff to work in ways to lower density in them. Some of the new neighborhoods have as much as 23% park and green space which include trails connected to other neighborhoods which will give our city a more connected feel. Another way to lower density is by requiring developers to build alleys behind the smallest lots. This is now a standard piece of development agreements.  
 
How should the city handle future growth and development?
To continue the discussion about growth, we are doing an absolutely fantastic job in cultivating new businesses, especially small, locally owned ones.  Our EDC (Economic Development Corporation), chamber and city have created great synergy in doing what it takes to make Celina a great place to start a business. This business growth will prove to be an awesome asset as it will provide that balance we need to continue to keep our tax rate where it is and has been for a long time. 

Is Celina heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?

Yes, in a big way. We have created a plan that will allow Celina to really thrive. Actually there are multiple plans that will guide Celina for decades to come. These “road maps” are the culmination of input from thousands of citizens, as well as citizen action committees and of course the council, city staff, planning and zoning and others. I believe our Downtown Master Plan and Parks and Trails Master Plan will be used by other cities as a guides on how to do it right.

Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?

We are so strong in the finance and budget realm. Our bond ratings continue to be elevated every year. Our ability to finance our future has never been better, and it continues to improve. I’m a member of the Finance Committee because it is important to me to be sure that we are always keeping an eye on how we are using the taxpayers money.

What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?

Currently:

Celina City Council

City of Celina - Finance Committee

Celina Chamber of Commerce - Board of Directors

First United Methodist Church - Church Council

Celina American Legion Post - Commander and Founding member

Beyond these efforts, my wife and I try to chip in wherever we can, whether it’s helping set up for festivals or clean up days, etc.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have served my country, my church and my city. It’s been one of the great honors in my life to represent and serve the citizens of Celina as a member of our City Council. I am the best candidate to continue in this roll because I bring solutions, a positive attitude and a servant’s heart to a city and community I love dearly.

