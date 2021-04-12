Place you are seeking: Celina City Council Place 3
Number of years in the city: Seven
Occupation: The UPS Store - Owner
What is the biggest issue facing Celina, and how would you address it?
Is Celina heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
Yes, in a big way. We have created a plan that will allow Celina to really thrive. Actually there are multiple plans that will guide Celina for decades to come. These “road maps” are the culmination of input from thousands of citizens, as well as citizen action committees and of course the council, city staff, planning and zoning and others. I believe our Downtown Master Plan and Parks and Trails Master Plan will be used by other cities as a guides on how to do it right.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
We are so strong in the finance and budget realm. Our bond ratings continue to be elevated every year. Our ability to finance our future has never been better, and it continues to improve. I’m a member of the Finance Committee because it is important to me to be sure that we are always keeping an eye on how we are using the taxpayers money.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Currently:
Celina City Council
City of Celina - Finance Committee
Celina Chamber of Commerce - Board of Directors
First United Methodist Church - Church Council
Celina American Legion Post - Commander and Founding member
Beyond these efforts, my wife and I try to chip in wherever we can, whether it’s helping set up for festivals or clean up days, etc.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have served my country, my church and my city. It’s been one of the great honors in my life to represent and serve the citizens of Celina as a member of our City Council. I am the best candidate to continue in this roll because I bring solutions, a positive attitude and a servant’s heart to a city and community I love dearly.
