Position sought: Frisco City Council Place 3
Number of years in the city: 17 years
Occupation: CEO, Real-Talk Executive Coaching & Consulting in Frisco Station
What is the biggest issue facing Frisco, and how would you address it?
Frisco has far more strengths than it has challenges. However, our immediate challenge is to stimulate and restore economic growth through tourism, which suffered tremendously because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Tourism brought 6 million visitors to our city annually and contributed $1.2 B to our economy. I will support a plan to revitalize Frisco’s economic base through tourism to stimulate revenues resulting in job creation and growing small businesses.
To safeguard Frisco’s healthy growth requires vigilance on issues impacting quality of life such as public safety and traffic. I will support public safety initiatives advocating for personnel ratios in alignment with population growth, investments in the latest technology and training to support such accelerated growth. I will champion innovative traffic mitigation solutions through public-private partnerships for effective congestion management.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
Industry diversification is critical for sustained economic growth. While we continue to target Fortune 100 corporations, we must also invite mid-sized high-growth companies to the table as well. Revenue size is certainly important from a tax and economic perspective, but our primary goal must be to create more high-paying employment opportunities for our residents. Our economic development team has done well reaching the core leadership of large and small businesses but also must now include their Human Resource department, as our future workforce demands have changed with the shifting economy and pandemic awareness. This is how we attract and retain new talent and continue to grow. Hosting corporate forums and engaging with emerging economic opportunities are areas within my expertise and are ones I would champion on council.
Is Frisco heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
Yes, Frisco is thriving in many areas and our growth, both residential and commercial, clearly substantiates this position. Regardless of the lens from which you view the city, whether economic growth and job opportunities, quality of our public schools, public safety, entertainment options, public parks and greenspace or overall aesthetics of our roadways and medians, we are headed in the right direction. The challenges will be to ensure we reserve the remaining 20% of land yet to be developed for the highest and best use for Frisco long-term and to maintain focus on quality-of-life issues while balancing our growth and innovation.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I am proud of the work that our city staff has done in creating an operating budget linking city revenue and expenditures with the mission of the city and in the best interest of the residents of Frisco.
Our fiscally conservative approach during one of the most economically challenging years our country has faced, we were able maintain our reserve balances at a level sufficient to preserve our financial positioning with little to no disruption in the operation of our city. We have worked to maintain a balanced and diversified revenue structure while protecting the city’s budget from fluctuations due to changes in economic conditions. We have been very objective and analytical in our approach to projecting revenue estimates. This reduces the likelihood of revenues falling short and having to disrupt planned commitments for the duration of the year. In the spirit of financial transparency, we have done an effective job of creating user-friendly tools to keep residents informed of how their tax dollars are being spent.
While our property tax rate has held steady over the years, our property values continue to increase ultimately impacting the taxes our residents pay annually. I would challenge the city to continue to search for ways to reduce the tax burden on its residents by increasing our Homestead Exemption.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I am a 17-year Frisco resident, small business owner, and community servant. Community service, from my perspective, is not about activities nor volume, but about impact. Service is about making a tangible difference in the lives of those in your community. It is not about counting the boards you sit on but about counting the lives you have touched.
Thirteen years ago my husband and I planted a community church in the heart of Frisco restoring an historic building in the Rail District that was once the church home to legendary Frisco leaders such as Bob Warren. Our church has been a beacon in the community meeting the spiritual, emotional and physical needs of our residents. Eleven years ago, I saw a need to serve the community by creating an event that honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy of unity while investing in our children’s higher education. Each year for the last eleven years, I led a team that organized the oration competition that has awarded to over 50 FISD high school seniors almost $60,000 in scholarships.
I serve on the board of Hope’s Door New Beginnings, a nonprofit that serves the entire metroplex and has worked with the Frisco Police Department on domestic abuse cases over the years. I am the Chapter Sponsor for Girl Up Frisco, a female empowerment organization started by the United Nations with over 300 chapters across the globe. The Frisco chapter has over 60 members ranging from ages 14-18 years. I have served on the board of the Frisco Youth Theatre (now North Texas Performing Arts) which develops character and supports youth who love the stage. I have served as the Campaign Treasurer for Mayor Jeff Cheney. It was my honor to support Mayor Cheney in his successful re-election.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Frisco’s population growth rate is well over 5% adding 1,000 new residents a month. And while growth in the residential sector continues to be strong, most of our remaining growth and economic development will come from commercial relocations and expansions developing along our North Platinum Corridor. Considering our growth plan and the qualifications needed from those who lead our city, it has become clear that my 30-year corporate background is a perfect match at this time in our city’s development. Leadership qualifications are critical for a leadership position. I have managed multi-million- dollar budgets, led large, diverse teams, collaborated with executives at the highest levels in corporations, presented to publicly traded-boards and led executive searches for CEOs and other senior executive positions. Whether as a director with the Walt Disney World company early in my career or as a vice president at PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, or as an executive vice president and chief HR officer at Cinemark and Dave & Busters, my leadership experiences and strategic thinking are critical for the next level of Frisco’s development.
