Place you are seeking: Place 3
Number of years in the district: 12
Occupation: CEO, Five Star Innovation
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
Performance. We are a B-rated district while all around us are A rated. We must refocus on academics. We need to help the students catch back up after the COVID learning loss and we need to focus on creating a pipeline to strong career and technical certifications that give kids an associates degree when they graduate high school.
How should MISD handle future growth?
Right now we are retracting, not growing. We lost 1,100 kids this year alone. Some of it may be COVID, but I think a bigger issue is our performance. It is the largest contributor besides job transfers on why people move. Future growth is great, but we have not been accurate in predicting it in the past. If we change our rating and are able to start growing again, we will need to look at building several schools. I think we should closely partner with Collin College not only on programs but on potential campus sharing.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
No, we are B rated and a letter went out from one of our high schools saying they weren't even going to try and catch our kids up. This is completely unacceptable and seems to show a lack of focus or determination to complete our mission of educating our kids.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
The Bilingual Program and our CTE (Career and Technical Education) Program would be the two I would expand. Let's create a bilingual magnet school for elementary that also begins kid on a business track that they can branch into other tracks as they approach high school. CTE needs to be expanded to include more technology certifications and we actually need to bus kids to the Collin College Tech Campus.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Cyber Security, 3D programming, modern manufacturing, These are all programs that need to be implemented.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
I have been involved in the district for more than two years. I have helped with the McKinney High Engineering Program and connected them with Army Futures Command. I was planning on starting a robotics and cloding monthly competition but due to covid that has been postponed.
