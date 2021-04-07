Place you are seeking: Frisco City Council Place 3
Number of years in the city: 18
Occupation: Veterinarian
What is the biggest issue facing Frisco, and how would you address it?
I have knocked on thousands of doors, and consistently I hear that density / apartments is the No. 1 issue. Most Frisco residents do not like the rise in the number of apartments, which also causes excess traffic, congestion and makes it harder on our awesome public safety officials. Frisco ranks No. 1 in the entire country in new apartments over the last five years and ranks 167% higher than the closest city. This is not a number to be proud of. People want more green space and room to live and play, and I will lead the fight to reduce this trend.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
Back in 2011, the number most thrown around for buildout was a population of around 270,000. Now we are looking at 350,000 or even more. It is vital that elected leaders pay attention to the concerns of our residents and focus on vital infrastructure like roads, while also reversing the trend of too many apartments. We are losing our suburban feel, and I will stand up to make sure Frisco does not become like Dallas. We also need to focus on bringing in commercial development and the right kind of businesses, to stimulate sales tax so we can lower the tax burden on our hardworking families.
Is Frisco heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
In many ways, yes, Frisco is heading in a good direction. In order to be the city so many chose to move to, we must tackle several major issues, which are rising property taxes and a huge increase in density / apartments. We have great people here and lots of family friendly things to do, but some of our elected officials are out of touch with the true concerns of our residents. Residents are much more concerned about lowering density and taxes, prioritizing public safety and protecting family values than some of the items some of our elected officials think are more important. I talk to them every day, at their door, and I have a great feel for the real concerns of our residents.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
We need to analyze our entire budget and make every department justify the money they spend. For example, I believe in limited government and the core functions of government. Frisco should not be in the “gym” business, and this is one area where a private firm can come in and run a for-profit athletic center and get Frisco taxpayers off the hook for the huge costs of it. Some have made the suggestion we spend $10 million on an animal shelter. While I believe Frisco needs an animal shelter, my plan is to repurpose an existing building for a fraction of the cost, protecting our pets and taxpayers. We can have very nice things without breaking the bank or putting an undue burden on our taxpayers.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have been and remain very active in our community in many different ways. I have served as a Children’s Ministry Leader at Elevate Life Church, as well as volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Additionally, I have mentored with Big Brothers and Sisters, and have also been a camp counselor for children with muscular dystrophy. I also am a local little league coach. I have been very politically active and ran (and won) for Precinct Chair in 2020, and I am involved with many local groups that focus on good governance and public policy from the local to the state to the national level. I spent lots of time talking to residents about their real concerns.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Simply put, I am the only true conservative in the race. I have knocked on thousands upon thousands of doors and talk to many voters nearly every day. I have a real sense for what the concerns are for our residents, and as a political outsider (not an insider), I have the courage and fortitude to stand up for our residents and be their grassroots voice on the Frisco City Council. I will never sacrifice my principles to get elected, or re-elected. Voters deserve to know where a candidate stands, and I am not afraid to tackle the tough issues with honesty and integrity.
