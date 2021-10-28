Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 3
Number of years in Mesquite: 48
Occupation: Small Business Owner
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
Public safety / roads. Strategically marketing Mesquite will bring good commercial and industrial development which will broaden our tax base and enable us to increase the number of police and fire along with the tools, training and competitive pay needed to attract the best. Strengthening the tax base will also provide the ability to address road repair in a timely manner.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
Except for 1 year, crime has declined over the last 9 years. I believe increasing the amount of police officers, training, tools and education, along with community policing will drastically reduce crime across the board. We have an outstanding police force that protects a city of 150 thousand while being short staffed. Staffing will solve a large part of the crime we have.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
New developments can be designed with medians and road curves which slows traffic. In some existing neighborhoods we may choose speed cushions and in some cases speed bumps along with flashing lights. In other situation it will have to be police presence. On a larger scale we have many people flooding into north Texas from other states to call Texas home. This will be a state and municipal problem to solve.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
We have ample area to the south for good commercial and industrial projects. Also needed in this area are more family amenities. I would like to see more grocery choice in district 1and 2 on the GTC. I want to see strips and vacant areas marketed better.
Is the city spending money in the right places?
Is there anything you would change? The city has done well at allocating monies however we need to broaden our tax base to be able to address a growing city and provide for the needs of citizens.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area? I have worked in many areas serving my community?
Board of Adjustments – 6yrs
Planning and Zoning commissioner -6yrs
Mesquite Downtown Development Advisory Board – 4yrs
Currently sit on the Mesquite Heart Board
Mesquite Social Services Board from 2015 to its closure in 2020
Currently sit on MISD CTE Advisory Board
Currently sit on MISD Read Play Talk Advisory Board
Old Town Mesquite / Community Heart for more than 15 yrs
21year member of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce as well as serving as a Mustanger for the Chamber. Mustangers act as ambassadors to our business community, welcoming and helping develop businesses in our community.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have grown up in Mesquite and most of that time in district 3. I have raised my children in Mesquite as well as starting a small business here 21 years ago. I have developed relationships with both citizens and businesses which has provided a unique prospective of the needs in Mesquite. My work on BOA and Planning and Zoning have been key to some great projects that now call Mesquite home as well as a great education on the importance of development. A leader should represent all and be an inspiration. I believe in order to lead one must know how to serve their community. I will continue to serve Mesquite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.