Place you are seeking: Frisco City Council Place 3
Number of years in the city: 17 years
Occupation: Business Owner/Principal Human Resources Consultant
What is the biggest issue facing Frisco, and how would you address it?
Frisco is still working through the pandemic and the effects it has had on residents and businesses. The city needs to continue to support businesses in their reopening and recovery efforts. The COVID-19 vaccines need to be readily accessible and administered to residents who choose to vaccinate. Leveraging our partnerships with local, county, state and national resources to assist our community is critical. Visit Frisco is working hard to attract travel and tourism business to our city. While Visit Frisco isn’t able to generate the revenue currently that they have been able to in the past, their work is even more essential than it has ever been. With all entities and resources working together, we can support our residents and businesses successfully through this challenge.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
The City of Frisco has reached 75% of its initial build out. Additionally, 97% of the land in Frisco has non-agricultural zoning in place. The number of multi-family units zoned should be monitored continuously to find opportunities in which we can reduce or remove units from the plans. This should be a continuous and ongoing effort to find ways to reduce density where possible. Several new parks are in the concept or planning phases. We must ensure these open spaces provide a variety of recreational experiences to meet our community’s needs.
Is Frisco heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
Yes. From where we are today, I believe Frisco is headed in the right direction. While we are doing a lot of things well, it will require continuous strategic leadership not only to see us through our initial build-out but also to the next stage in the lifecycle of our city. A next critical step for our city is to diversify our tax base so that our residents are not bearing as much of the tax burden. Available land up and down the North Dallas Tollway provides corporate development opportunities within our community that will increase the non-residential tax base as well as employment opportunities within our city.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
With close to 50% of the budget going to public safety, there are a lot of city services to cover with the remaining budget. I feel the allocation to public safety is the right thing to do for the right reasons. The City of Frisco continues to maintain one of the lowest tax rates in our area at 0.4466. While I do not feel anything needs to be changed at this time, we need to continue to manage our budget conservatively, work to increase our non-residential tax base, properly fund Fire and Police to maintain strong public safety and continue to explore additional opportunities for tax exemptions.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I moved to Frisco in August 2004 and started serving within our community five months later when I joined Frisco Women’s League. Sixteen years later, I am one of two longest serving members of our organization today. For the past 16 years, I have poured myself into this community. I have been involved in numerous organizations within Frisco including service organizations, non-profit organizations, Chamber of Commerce committees and Board, and civically within the City of Frisco. Some of my service and leadership roles within the City include: City of Frisco Community Development Corporation – 4 years (current Vice-President), City of Frisco Charter Review Commission – Chair (appointed by City Council), Frisco Chamber of Commerce Board (6 years – Board Chair 2017), Frisco Family Services Board – 9 years (Board President 2015-2017), Frisco FastPacs Board – 2 years. I am deeply committed to Frisco and have a proven record of servant leadership within our community.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the most qualified, prepared and engaged candidate for Frisco City Council Place 3. As illustrated by my vast and meaningful spectrum of service, I am committed to serving the best interest of all Frisco residents. I love Frisco. My children were born and raised in Frisco. I began my business in Frisco. I have served this community with passion and unwavering commitment for more than 16 years. The path to run for public office requires preparation and commitment already demonstrated. It should start years before a candidate applies to run for office and should be intentional in focus to develop the knowledge and experience necessary to serve the residents of Frisco with a broad, informed perspective. I understand the commitment required to serve in this role and I am ready to step in this role and make a meaningful, positive impact on behalf of all residents within Frisco.
