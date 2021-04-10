Place you are seeking: McKinney ISD Board of Trustees, Place 3
Number of years in the district: 64
Occupation: Software Trainer
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
The biggest issue facing MISD is the ability to continue the ongoing financial responsibility of maintaining the programs/offerings currently available, recruiting and retaining quality educators by keeping the pay scale competitive, and keeping our campuses updated and safe. Early childhood, CATE (Career and Technical Education), Dual Language, 1:World, STEM and other areas that are not fully funded by the state or require extra per pupil revenue to maintain could be effected.
Voters need to be informed about school finance in general, the importance of bonds in building and updating facilities, and the four ballot items on the May 1 election. District personnel are scheduled to visit around 70 community organizations this spring. If you have not been able to see one of these presentations, you can find further information at the link below.
https://www.mckinneyisd.net/about-misd/2021-election/
How should MISD handle future growth?
Adequate physical facilities for increased student population is a given, but MISD should also develop a plan for how to maintain positive school climates and equity among new and existing campuses. Policies and procedures for recruiting educators who have high expectations for all learners and can establish and nurture the concepts of collegiality among the staff and a sense of belonging for students and parents should be part of the plan.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
With GT (Gifted and Talented), ESL (English as a second language), AP (Advanced Placement), Special Education, JROTC, and CATE programs MISD is meeting the needs of all students. The district is providing choice and the opportunity to be college, career or military ready. The district has a graduation rate of 98.1% for 2020, many community/school partnerships, successful fine arts and athletic programs, and a committed staff. Without a doubt I feel the district is going in the right direction.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
I would like to see the Early Childhood program expanded. PreK and Head Start programs are essential in helping all children get the necessary foundation for school readiness.
I would also like to see the enhancement of STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) learning experiences to help prepare our students for a growing sector of the job market and to promote problem solving, and creative and analytical thinking.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Character Strong is a program some campuses are adopting that teach social emotional skills alongside character building. Many difficulties in school can be attributed to the lack of social emotional skills needed to navigate challenging or difficult times.
African American Studies and Mexican American Studies are two new courses being offered in 2021-2022 school year.
I would like to see the district promote and offer more foreign language courses in the middle schools.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
From 1963 to 1974, I was an MISD student. After completing my education degree, I returned to the district to teach at Webb Elementary for seven years and as the library media specialist at McKinney High School for 23. I have two children who attended MISD schools K-12, and I have served on the Board of Trustees since 2010.
