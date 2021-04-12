Place you are seeking: Celina City Council PLace 3
Number of years in the city: 4 years in Celina
Occupation: Insurance agent/owner
What is the biggest issue facing Celina, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing Celina is the safety of our city with its tremendous growth. We must hire and maintain more good police officers. I plan to focus on improving the work environment for our first responders and help them protect our citizens and our prosperous community. We as a city must do our best to create a strong dependable community for them to lean on when they’re in need. The city has hired 22 officers in the past two years and lost 11. The men and women of CPD are overworked and understaffed. In addition, the fire department in the past two years hired eight staff and lost nine. Although I have never been a firefighter or paramedic, it’s clear to see they are slightly understaffed as well. First responders are vital to the heart of the city, especially a growing city such as Celina.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
In order to handle the future growth and development, we may need to hire more qualified inspectors. By hiring additional inspectors they will be able to hold developers and builders accountable for workmanship. Currently, we have a vast amount of homes being built. I want to make sure each building is inspected thoroughly and no corners cut. In the past some builders/developers have taken advantage of the inspector shortage and left homeowners on the hook, “stating out of warranty”.
Celina is attracting a lot of great people, which is always a step in the right direction. The great thing about the new people is we want to help preserve the small-town feel that Celina currently has. The square has a lot to offer and we want to help in the expansion so others can take part in our great city.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I think the average citizen does not know where or how the city is spending taxpayers funds. Most taxpayers would like this to be communicated in a more open and transparent way. In addition, I would not use money for severance packages to get rid of city employees or for eminent domain. I believe the money could be used in a more productive way.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
My family and I are frequent participants in the numerous events put on by the city. I have also served on the board of adjustments. Recently, I suggested changes to the selection process for city boards, and the city council took the idea and made some changes.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best candidate for this position because I am fair and open. A success trait of a great servant is being open to constructive criticism if it helps the overall good. This is one thing I am very good at. In addition, I will bring new diverse ideas as well as complete citizen inclusion.
