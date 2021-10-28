Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 3
Number of years in Mesquite: 7
Occupation: RN, semi-retired, part time legal nurse consultant
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
I think the economic development is the most important issue. As Mesquite grows we must find ways to increase tax revenues without further burdening our citizens. I would work with our economic development team to ensure that we were looking at all prospective businesses, that would be good for Mesquite, as well as contribute to these revenues. We would also have to look at our population growth. As the city grows Economic Development to provide more jobs and more homes is absolutely essential. Along with that comes the burden of needing more police, fire, and other services. We would we need to take a close look at our plan for the future and ensure that we are making the right choices not only for now but for the future.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
Regarding crime prevention, police and citizens can work together more effectively. I would like to encourage residents to join their local neighborhood crime watch programs. I would also like to see more education in the community on how to prevent crime, such as take, lock, hide program. We must also ensure that our Police Department is fully staffed with the best equipment possible.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
I think the most important part about addressing traffic in the city just that we listen to all residents regarding their concerns about safety and any traffic issues in their areas. We can then pass this information on to the appropriate personnel and work to get the issue resolved. I do not think at the local level we have a lot of control over traffic in the region. However, it would be appropriate to continue to monitor the trends and provide input to the appropriate departments.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Mesquite should focus development efforts on those areas that are currently undergoing construction in various stages of change. The areas such as Gus Thomasson, Southeast Mesquite, and the area around the Rodeo, for example.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
A city can always do better in spending money. I would review the budget and cut any "fat", as needed.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
My community involvement includes being on the board of Historic Mesquite, Inc., working on the visionary committee for the downtown area, and various charities in Mesquite.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I think that I am the best candidate, because as a relative newcomer to Mesquite, I have a fresh set of ideas. I bring experience from my nursing and consulting positions that allow me to listen and hear, reason, plan and help implement such ideas.
