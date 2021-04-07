Place you are seeking: Frisco City Council, Place 3
Number of years in the city: Four
Occupation: Nurse, insurance producer
What is the biggest issue facing Frisco, and how would you address it?
Currently, I believe that the biggest issue facing Frisco is still the pandemic. Even though the mask mandate has lifted, it is of utmost importance that we stay safe, vigilant and considerate of others. I want to ensure a fast, smooth vaccine rollout for all residents and make sure that our healthcare workers are never short on resources. Beyond that, I’d like to address the closed, contaminated Exide Technologies battery recycling plant grounds. It’s an issue that’s fallen out of the spotlight, but it is concerning nonetheless. We should properly test the soil, carefully follow all safety/cleaning guidelines, and coordinate with the EPA and CDC.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
As Frisco grows and develops, I think that solid urban planning should be the focus. Development has to be well-balanced. We should have a good mix of houses and townhomes, and we should make sure that all apartments are updated and up to standards. When it comes to recreation, we need to develop more green spaces around Frisco as well as build more courts and parks. The point is to promote a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the geographical placement of new schools should not pose a detriment to residents, as they do now. As the city grows, we should also focus on job creation within Frisco. This includes emphasizing the importance and value of small businesses and entrepreneurship. As the city grows, equity and equality should always be a priority. Finally, in terms of handling energy, we should focus on renewable and eco-friendly solutions, such as solar panels.
Is Frisco heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
I think that Frisco is heading in the right direction, but I also believe that there is a lot lacking in terms of proper planning and infrastructure. As Frisco grows, the solution cannot be expansion alone. We need to approach it in a different, multifaceted manner. When residential areas are developed, we should focus on not just the buildings, but the environment at large. It’s also important that as we rapidly grow, we must always promote a sense of community and focus on what is in the best interests of residents, not just businesses. This means working on new ways to get more direct input from our communities, and especially hearing directly from our younger populations. A Frisco for the future requires us to always think long-term and think thoroughly about anything and everything we plan as a city.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The city is not always spending money in the right places. There are a lot of grey areas the city must look into in terms of cost-cutting, especially regarding the business deals we make. The way I see it, it’s about figuring out the best, most realistic solutions that can work for everyone, and that means that sometimes, less can be more. I would definitely want to push more money into developing parks and making Frisco a beautiful city in terms of landscaping. I would also push money into fixing traffic concerns, but not by expanding roads, but by exploring alternate solutions that focus on best utilizing the land and environment we already have. Something I want to look into, but definitely need to research more, is building skywalks for our busiest roads and parkways. This could reduce traffic congestion, promote a healthy lifestyle, and reduce stress for the residents.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
In terms of history, most recently, last winter I planned and developed a transportation service for chemo patients for their treatments, but we were not able to launch this service due to the pandemic. I hope to get it rolling as soon as residents are vaccinated and city life reaches some hopeful normalcy. The goal of our campaign is to have a government where we can create, develop, and promote community-oriented solutions for our community’s problems. For example, in terms of safety, we can increase neighborhood watch programs and build a positive, safe relationship between police officers and members of the community. Even in an increasingly digital world, I want to see residents have real, genuine, quality relationships with one another. A positive sense of community can do a lot of good for people, especially in terms of mental health, something that should always be at the forefront.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have a vision and a plan that starts on day one, and I will always prioritize transparency, organization, and coordination. I will be directly available to our residents whenever they need me, always ready to listen. In our city’s pursuit of growth and expansion, we sometimes lose sight of the fundamentals. We’ve got to support our family-owned businesses. We’ve got to encourage a positive, active lifestyle and make sure our residents are happy and healthy. I want to see Frisco develop fresh, out-of-the-box ideas. To take Frisco in a new kind of direction, we need to keep what’s already been proven to work, and then work to find new, common-sense, community-oriented solutions. We are a growing, diverse city with a wide array of opinions and concerns. I want to guarantee that Frisco is the model example of a unified city, embracing our differences and working together with a common vision that works and guarantees success and prosperity for all.
